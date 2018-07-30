Rudy Giuliani claims witnesses contradict Michael Cohen’s story on 2016 Russia meeting at Trump Tower
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, stands behind Trump as a group of supporters lay hands on Trump in prayer during a campaign stop at the New Spirit Revival Center church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, in 2016. | REUTERS

/

Rudy Giuliani claims witnesses contradict Michael Cohen’s story on 2016 Russia meeting at Trump Tower

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said the president did not know beforehand about a 2016 meeting between his campaign and Russians, as the president’s former attorney is reportedly ready to tell prosecutors.

Giuliani said those who were allegedly present when Trump learned about the meeting also deny he knew about it. The meeting has become a central focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether anyone within Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in meddling in the last U.S. presidential election.

“It’s just flat-out untrue,” Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said on “Fox News Sunday” about the claims.

CNN reported on Thursday that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is prepared to tell federal investigators that then-candidate Trump knew and approved of the Trump Tower meeting where a Russian lawyer with links to the Kremlin was expected to deliver damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The meeting was attended by the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Giuliani said Cohen has claimed those present when Trump was informed about the meeting included Trump Jr., Kushner and others.

“It seems to me his default position is to lie,” Giuliani said of Cohen, who back in May he characterized as an “honest, honorable lawyer.”

In a separate interview on the CBS show “Face the Nation,” Giuliani said he’s aware of “something like 183 unique conversations on tape” from Cohen. Trump is on one tape discussing a possible payment to Karen McDougal, who said she had an affair with Trump, and there are another “11 or 12 others” in which Trump is discussed, Giuliani said. There an “untold number” of other tapes that have “no relation” to Trump, he said.

Still, such testimony by Cohen, a longtime fixer for the former property developer and reality-show celebrity, would contradict the testimony and public denials of the president, his son, and other campaign officials who’ve repeatedly said the president wasn’t aware of the Trump Tower meeting until more than a year later.

Trump on Friday reiterated that position.

“I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr.,” the president tweeted. “Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam.”

Trump faces potential legal and political danger if it’s proven he knew in advance about the meeting, according to former federal prosecutors. Trump Jr. could face charges of lying to Congress if Cohen’s allegation is proven true, as he testified under oath that his father didn’t know about the meeting.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said that while it’s possible Trump could have been told about the meeting after the fact, he’s siding with the president’s comments that he didn’t know beforehand.

“I take the president at his word that he did not know about the meeting,” Scaramucci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

The CNN report about the Trump Tower meeting followed the airing of an audio recording between Trump and Cohen that appeared to show that Trump was informed of a payment aimed at covering up an alleged affair with McDougal, a former Playboy model. The recording was one of 12 seized by federal agents in raids on Cohen’s office, residence and a hotel room.

Giuliani said the revelation of those tapes was “a very good development for us” and showed Trump did nothing wrong.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, declined comment.

Davis contends that the audio recording, which was made in September 2016 by Cohen and released on July 24 by CNN, captures the future president and Cohen talking about buying the rights to McDougal’s story sold to the National Enquirer, which never published it.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about trade at the Granite City Works steel coil warehouse in Granite City, Illinois, Thursday.
Trump says he had 'very nasty' business relations with special counsel Robert Mueller, without sp...
President Donald Trump said he had a nasty and contentious business relationship with Robert Mueller, and called on the special counsel to disclose such "conflicts of interest" in one of his most d...
Orthodox faithful attend a memorial service for the victims of a forest fire, inside a church at Mati village, east of Athens, Sunday. Hundreds of worshippers attended the memorial service in Mati for the dozens who perished in a wildfire that devastated the seaside resort.
Greek village grieves as wildfire death toll reaches 91 with 25 people missing
Fire officials in Greece raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing Sunday, six days after Europe's deadli...
Malian police officers stand guard at the entrance of a polling station on Sunday in Bamako, during the vote counting in the Malian presidential elections.
U.N. position attacked as violence mars Mali presidential election
Malians voted Sunday in a crucial presidential election as attacks disrupted polling in areas already beset by deadly ethnic and jihadi violence. Counting has started in some of the 23,000 polli...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, stands behind Trump as a group of supporters lay hands on Trump in prayer during a campaign stop at the New Spirit Revival Center church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, in 2016. | REUTERS Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by special counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington June 15. | REUTERS

, , , , ,