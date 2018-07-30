Protesters chant anti-Putin slogans at Moscow rally against plan to up retirement age
A man steps on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest over the government's decision to increase the retirement age, in Moscow Sunday. | REUTERS

Protesters chant anti-Putin slogans at Moscow rally against plan to up retirement age

Reuters

MOSCOW – Thousands protested in central Moscow on Sunday over a proposed increase to the retirement age and the crowd chanted slogans critical of President Vladimir Putin whose approval ratings have been dented by the bill.

The rally organized by the opposition Libertarian Party chanted “Putin is a thief” and “away with the tsar,” slogans common at anti-Putin and anti-government protests.

The retirement age proposal is politically sensitive for Putin, who was re-elected in March, because it has prompted a series of protests across Russia since it was announced on June 14, the day Russia played the first match of its soccer World Cup.

Around 90 percent of the population oppose the bill, according to a recent opinion poll, and a petition against it has attracted 3 million signatures online.

More than 6,000 people came to Sunday’s rally some 2.4 km (1.5 miles) from the Kremlin, according to White Counter, an NGO that counts participants at rallies using metal detector frames. Police put the number at around 2,500.

People held placards with slogans against the higher retirement age and one read: “stop stealing our future.” Authorities detained two protest organizers, Vladimir Milov, a former deputy energy minister and now an opposition campaigner, told Reuters.

The proposal to raise the retirement age, to 65 from 60 for men and to 63 from 55 for women, is part of an unpopular budget package designed to shore up government finances that is backed by lawmakers.

Putin, who once promised not to raise the retirement age, has tried to distance himself from the pension plan.

This month he said he did not like any of the proposals. He said Russia could avoid raising the retirement age for years, though a decision would have to be made eventually.

“We have to proceed not from emotions, but from the real assessment of economic conditions and prospects of its development and (the development of) the social sphere,” Putin said.

On Saturday, more than 12 thousand rallied on the same street in Moscow, according to the White Counter data.

The changes to the retirement age would be introduced gradually, starting in 2019, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said when presenting the plan. Officials said the measure should help to raise an average pension in Russia, now at around 14,400 roubles ($229.52).

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Brothers David (left) and Charles Koch are seen in 2013 and 2012, respectively. In July, an estimated 500 Koch donors — each having committed at least $100,000 annually — gathered in the mountains of Colorado for an invitation-only "seminar" that featured a handful of elected officials and high-profile influencers. The conservative network remains one of the nation's most influential political forces.
Trump tariffs could trigger U.S. recession, billionaire Charles Koch tells GOP ranks
Billionaire Charles Koch said Sunday he worries President Donald Trump's actions on trade and tariffs put the booming U.S. economy at risk of recession. "It depends on the degree" of the trade c...
A truck carries a load at the Nucor Steel plant in Seattle in 2016. U.S. companies pursuing exemptions from President Donald Trump's tariff on imported steel are accusing American steel manufacturers of spreading inaccurate and misleading information, and they fear it may torpedo their requests. The president of one company calls objections raised by U.S. Steel and Nucor to his waiver request "literal untruths."
Rising backlash as U.S. firms seek waivers from Trump's import steel tariffs, fight among themse...
U.S. companies seeking to be exempted from President Donald Trump's tariff on imported steel are accusing American steel manufacturers of spreading inaccurate and misleading information, and they f...
Image Not Available
Japan and Hitachi pin nuclear export hopes on U.K. project in Wales
A nuclear power plant project in Britain is giving Japan a glimmer of hope for spurring infrastructure exports, a key growth strategy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Hitachi Ltd. and the U.K. gove...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A man steps on a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest over the government's decision to increase the retirement age, in Moscow Sunday. | REUTERS Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (center) shakes hands with people during an opposition rally in Moscow Sunday. Tens of thousands of demonstrators have rallied throughout Russia this weekend to protest plans to substantially hike the age at which Russian men and women can receive their state retirement pensions. | AP People hold posters during a rally in Moscow. Tens of thousands of demonstrators have rallied throughout Russia this weekend to protest plans to substantially hike the age at which Russian men and women can receive their state retirement pensions. | AP

, , ,