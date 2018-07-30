Spain rescues over 200 migrants from 21 boats off Gibraltar
Migrants rescued at sea wait to be transferred at the harbor of Algeciras on Saturday. The Spanish interior minister urged to find a 'European solution' to the 'problem of immigration' after the Spanish coast guard helped more than 1,200 migrants at sea in two days. | AFP-JIJI

/

Spain rescues over 200 migrants from 21 boats off Gibraltar

AFP-JIJI

MADRID – Spain said it had plucked more than 200 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday as the country’s interior minister headed to Mauritania to try to boost cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration.

Spain’s maritime rescue service saved 211 migrants from 21 different boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates Spain from Morocco, a spokesman for the service said. They will be taken to the port of Algeciras in southwestern Spain, he added

The latest arrivals come after the rescue service picked up more than 1,200 people attempting the perilous crossing from Morocco to Spain, which has now surpassed Italy as the number one destination for migrants crossing the Mediterranean by boat.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will meet on Monday with his Mauritanian counterpart in Nouakchott, the capital of the West African country, to “strengthen cooperation in migration matters and the fight against terrorism,” Spain’s interior ministry said in a statement.

During a fact-finding visit to Algeciras on Saturday to learn how police and the Red Cross were coping with the influx of migrants, Grande-Marlaska said it was “a European problem which requires a European solution.”

The minister said the government was working against the clock to open “a center” in the port of Andalusia with room for 600 people.

As a crackdown by Libyan authorities has made it more difficult for migrants to reach Italy, many are attempting the trip from Algeria and Morocco into Spain.

More than 19,580 people have landed on Spanish shores so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Underbrush burns on the south edge of the Carr Fire near Igo, California, Sunday.
Northern California wildfire now fatal to six shows signs of slowing; seven reported missing
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes slowed down Sunday after days of explosive growth, giving officials hope even as they anno...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about trade at the Granite City Works steel coil warehouse in Granite City, Illinois, Thursday.
Trump says he had 'very nasty' business relations with special counsel Robert Mueller, without sp...
President Donald Trump said he had a nasty and contentious business relationship with Robert Mueller, and called on the special counsel to disclose such "conflicts of interest" in one of his most d...
Orthodox faithful attend a memorial service for the victims of a forest fire, inside a church at Mati village, east of Athens, Sunday. Hundreds of worshippers attended the memorial service in Mati for the dozens who perished in a wildfire that devastated the seaside resort.
Greek village grieves as wildfire death toll reaches 91 with 25 people missing
Fire officials in Greece raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing Sunday, six days after Europe's deadli...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants rescued at sea wait to be transferred at the harbor of Algeciras on Saturday. The Spanish interior minister urged to find a 'European solution' to the 'problem of immigration' after the Spanish coast guard helped more than 1,200 migrants at sea in two days. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,