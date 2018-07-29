Putin attends Navy Day event, says Russian force to get 26 new vessels this year

The Russian Navy will deploy a total of 26 new ships this year, including four carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, President Vladimir Putin said Sunday as the country celebrated Navy Day with a show of strength.

“In total in 2018 the navy should get 26 new warships, motor boats and vessels including four warships with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Putin said in the northwestern city of St. Petersburg, Interfax news agency reported.

Kalibr missiles fired from Russian ships in the Mediterranean and the Caspian have been used as part of Moscow’s military intervention in the conflict in Syria in support of President Bashar Assad.

The navy has already taken delivery of eight new ships this year, Putin added.

Vice Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet based in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, said six new vessels including missile ships will be inducted by the end of the year, Interfax added.

Putin reviewed a spectacular annual naval display on the Neva River in St. Petersburg with 39 warships carrying out maneuvers.

He told the 4,000 servicemen taking part that the navy “is making a weighty contribution to the fight with international terrorism.

“Of course we will continue measures aimed at strengthening and developing the navy, boosting equipment,” Putin said.

The Navy Day celebrations also included a parade in Russia’s Syrian base of Tartus in the Mediterranean for the second time, involving five ships and the Kolpino diesel submarine, the Defense Ministry said on Facebook.