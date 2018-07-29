Fugitive Chinese police officer returns from U.S. to face bribery charges

A police officer who was among China’s top 100 international fugitives has returned from the United States to face charges of taking bribes, a state news agency said Sunday.

Zhang Yongguang became the 54th fugitive former official to return from abroad amid a marathon government campaign to capture corruption suspects abroad, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Zhang, who worked in the southern city of Shenzhen, fled the country in 2010, Xinhua said.

It gave no details of the charges against Zhang or possible penalties but news reports in 2010 said he was accused of taking 920,000 yuan ($135,000) from a crime suspect.

Zhang surrendered to police and handed over bribes he received, Xinhua said, citing a statement Saturday by the national anti-corruption agency.

“We will make persistent efforts in fighting against corruption and recovering stolen assets, leaving no room for corrupt fugitives to hide and no hope for those who want to flee,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection cited an official as saying.

Many Western countries have been reluctant to help with China’s campaign or sign extradition treaties, unwilling to send people back to a country where rights groups say mistreatment of criminal suspects remains a problem.

They also complain China is often unwilling to provide proof of the crimes that would be acceptable to a Western court.