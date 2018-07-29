Company unveils mobile mosque to welcome Muslims visiting Japan
A staff member operates a Mobile Mosque during an unveiling event at Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on July 23. The mosque can fit up to 50 people at a time. | AP

Company unveils mobile mosque to welcome Muslims visiting Japan

AP

A large white and blue truck pulls up outside a stadium in Aichi Prefecture and slowly expands into a place of worship.

Welcome to the Mobile Mosque.

As Japan prepares to host visitors from around the world for the 2020 Summer Olympics, a Tokyo sports and cultural events company has created a mosque on wheels that its head hopes will make Muslim visitors feel at home.

Yasuharu Inoue, the CEO of Yasu Project, said the possibility that there might not be enough mosques for Muslim visitors in 2020 is alarming for a country that considers itself part of the international community. His Mobile Mosques could travel to different Olympic venues as needed.

“As an open and hospitable country, we want to share the idea of omotenashi (selfless hospitality) with Muslim people,” he said in a recent interview.

The first Mobile Mosque was unveiled earlier this week outside Toyota Stadium, a J-League soccer venue in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, which is also the headquarters of the car company with the same name.

The back of the modified 25-ton truck flipped up to reveal an entrance and then the side slid out, doubling the width of the truck. The 48-sq.-meter room can accommodate 50 people.

Muslim guests prayed inside the mosque, which includes outdoor taps and a washing area for pre-worship cleansing.

Indonesian students who were victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami also participated in the debut ceremony.

“The Mobile Mosque is very important to Muslim people such as Japanese people or tourists, Muslim tourists who visit Japan,” said 14-year-old Nur Azizah. “I want to show my friends.”

An estimated 100,000 to 200,000 Muslims live in Japan.

Tatsuya Sakaguchi, a Japanese guest, expressed hope that the Mobile Mosque would help open people’s minds worldwide.

“Looking in from the outside at the people in the mosque, they looked very happy,” said Sakaguchi, the representative director of an Osaka retail company.

Inoue said the inspiration for the project came to him on a trip to Qatar four years ago.

Initially, the project organizers plan to target international sporting events both in Japan and overseas. Inoue said he hopes the project will do more than fill a gap in religious infrastructure.

“Going forward, I would be so happy if people from Indonesia, Malaysia, Africa, the Middle East and, for example, refugees who are coming from Syria, are able to use the mosque as a tool to promote world peace,” he said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An Aegis Ashore test facility is seen in January on Kauai Island, Hawaii.
North Korea blasts Japan's Aegis Ashore missile shield plans
North Korea's ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, has criticized in a commentary plans by the Japanese government to deploy a land-based missile shield, alleging that the administration o...
Noriaki Fukuhara (left) and Takeshi Okumura, Saitama Prefectural Government officials promoting parasols for men in Japan, pose for photos last week before the local government office in Saitama near Tokyo.
Japanese men turn to parasols to beat intense summer heat
Parasols — accessories normally associated with women seeking to protect their skin from the ravages of the sun — are proving to be increasingly popular with men amid heat waves tha...
Astronaut Norishige Kanai, a doctor and former diving medical officer in the Maritime Self-Defense Force, is interviewed Friday in Tokyo.
JAXA astronaut Norishige Kanai ponders life out there after six-month stay on ISS
JAXA astronaut Norishige Kanai came back to earth last month but is still dreaming of space, especially after the discovery of an underground lake on Mars brought mankind one step closer to unra...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A staff member operates a Mobile Mosque during an unveiling event at Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on July 23. The mosque can fit up to 50 people at a time. | AP

, , ,