Ex-Yokohama nurse re-arrested on separate poisoning charges

In a serial murder case in Yokohama, police have re-arrested a former nurse on a new charge of poisoning another patient at the hospital where she once worked.

The suspect, Ayumi Kuboki, 31, allegedly poisoned Nobuo Yamaki, 88, a patient at Oguchi Hospital, now known as Yokohama Hajime Hospital, on Sept. 18, 2016, the Kanagawa Prefectural Police said Saturday.

Police had already arrested Kuboki on charges of killing another 88-year-old male patient, Sozo Nishikawa, at the hospital in the same way and sent her to prosecutors.

Kuboki admitted mixing an antiseptic into an intravenous drip administered to Yamaki to kill him, the police said, adding she offered an apology.

Yamaki and Nishikawa had been treated in the same room.

In Nishikawa’s case, the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday it has delayed its decision on whether to indict her.