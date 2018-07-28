Disaster-hit regions go on alert as Japan braces for strong typhoon; landfall expected overnight

Japan is bracing for a powerful typhoon approaching its eastern coast Saturday, likely bringing heavy rain and strong winds to a wide area, with the storm expected to make landfall in central or western Japan in the early hours of Sunday.

Coming less than a month after torrential rains and floods devastated western Japan, Typhoon Jongdari is forecast to dump intense rain on wide areas across western Japan, the Meteorological Agency said. People in disaster-hit areas were warned to be vigilant for further landslides and flooding.

Areas along the Pacific coast may see rainfall of more than 80 millimeters per hour.

Transportation has also been affected, with airlines canceling some flights Saturday, including those connecting to the Kinki region.

Maintaining its strength, the typhoon is packing winds of nearly 200 kph, according to the Meteorological Agency. The agency also warned of strong gusts and high tide.

As of 9 a.m., the season’s 12th typhoon was moving over the Pacific Ocean about 310 km east-southeast of Hachijo Island in the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, and moving north-northwest at a speed of 45 kph. It had an atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its center.

The agency forecast that after the typhoon makes landfall, it is likely to gradually slow down and take an unusual turn to the west.

Typhoons typically approach the Japanese archipelago from the southwest, and many follow a southwest-to-northeast course due partly to the effect of the westerly jet stream and high pressure system over the Pacific.

The unusual course has prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to issue a rare warning about the weekend storm, particularly for those affected by the massive flooding in western Japan earlier this month that killed 224 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.

The country has also been gripped by a heat wave, which immediately followed the rain disaster and was itself declared a natural disaster by the weather agency. Extreme heat pushed the mercury to a record high 41.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and claimed dozens of lives, mostly elderly people suffering from heatstroke.

In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Sunday, 400 mm of rain may fall in the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions, while the Kinki and Chugoku regions could see 250 mm and 100 mm, respectively.

The maximum wind speed through Sunday is likely to be 144 kph in Izu and Tokai, 126 kph in Kanto and Kinki, and 90 kph in Chugoku and Shikoku, the agency said.

