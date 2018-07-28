Fukushima students visit Taiwan to offer thanks for 2011 disaster reconstruction aid

Junior high and high school students from Fukushima Prefecture have visited a junior high school in Taipei to offer thanks for Taiwan’s reconstruction support after the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

The three Japanese students, acting as Fukushima “reconstruction ambassadors,” on Friday called on Taiwanese students to visit their prefecture while explaining progress in its recovery.

Taiwan donated some ¥20 billion to areas in Japan affected by the earthquake, tsunami and subsequent triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The Japanese students handed a personal letter from Masayuki Takahashi, head of newspaper publisher Fukushima-Minpo Co., to the Taiwanese school’s principal. The company is promoting the activities of the reconstruction ambassadors.

In his letter, Takahashi thanked Taiwan for its aid and mourned victims of a powerful earthquake that hit the eastern part of Taiwan in February.

The Japanese students presented their hosts with okiagari-koboshi dolls, which are viewed as a symbol of reconstruction because they spring back up each time they are knocked down.

The Taiwanese students presented the Japanese students with gifts including handwritten messages of encouragement.

Prior to their trip to the junior high school, the three also visited areas hit by the February earthquake.