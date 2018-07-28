Japan likely to raise bonuses for government workers for fifth year

The government is likely to raise bonuses for its workers for the fifth consecutive year, sources have said.

The National Personnel Authority is scrutinizing government survey data on private-sector bonuses for winter 2017 and summer 2018 before making recommendations on government pay revisions to the Diet and the Cabinet as soon as early August.

The authority is expected to declare the need to raise government bonuses to levels on part with the private sector, the sources said Friday.

According to Japanese Trade Union Confederation surveys, the average of winter 2017 bonuses pledged by private companies was equivalent to 2.43 months of salary, up from 2.42 months a year earlier, with summer 2018 bonuses at 2.44 months, up from 2.37 months.

Central government employees’ bonuses in fiscal 2017 were equivalent to 4.40 months of pay, up 0.1 month from the previous year.