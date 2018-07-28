North Korea has established team to negotiate with Japan, sources say
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with members of the North Korea Political Bureau Ri Su Yong and Kim Yong Chol, visit the Martyrs Cemetery of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Hoechang County, South Phyongan Province, in this undated photo released Friday. | REUTERS

/

North Korea has established team to negotiate with Japan, sources say

Kyodo

North Korea has established a team to negotiate with Japan, which itself is seeking direct talks to settle various issues, sources familiar with bilateral relations have said.

The negotiating team was apparently established sometime between April and the historic U.S.-North Korea summit on June 12, reflecting a move by Pyongyang to explore dialogue with Tokyo in the midst of a rapid change in the geopolitics of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea judged earlier this year that mending ties with Japan would become a future task if it moves to improve ties with the United States, South Korea and China, the sources said Friday.

At a plenary meeting in April of the central committee of North Korea’s ruling party, the policy of pursuing active dialogue with surrounding countries was adopted, they added.

Tokyo has long sought answers about the abduction of Japanese by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abduction victims and suspects the North’s involvement in many more disappearances.

But no substantial progress has been made despite exchanges via the team, according to the sources, and prospects for making progress are clouded by the murky outlook for the ongoing denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.

It is not known who heads the negotiating team, but Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to the North Korean leader and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, is among the names being floated.

Japan is exploring the possibility of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of international gatherings in September, either in the Russian city of Vladivostok or New York.

After U.S. President Donald Trump met with Kim in Singapore in June, Abe, placing priority on resolving the abduction issue, expressed a willingness to hold direct talks with North Korea.

North Korea’s negotiating team is believed to be playing a role in handling Pyongyang’s response to Japan.

So far, the North Korean side has conveyed to Japan that it has not abandoned a 2014 bilateral agreement to reinvestigate the whereabouts of abducted Japanese nationals. But the easing of Japan’s unilateral sanctions on North Korea is necessary for Pyongyang to agree to resume doing so.

In 2014, the two countries agreed that Pyongyang would reinvestigate the fates of all abduction victims. But North Korea disbanded the panel and effectively abandoned the bilateral agreement in 2016.

For its part, Japan maintains that it is ready to normalize ties and extend economic support if the abduction and other issues of concern are resolved and has relayed its willingness to hold summit talks.

But as matters now stand, North Korea officially takes the view that the abduction issue has been settled, the sources said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber and two Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jets conduct a bilateral training mission in the vicinity of Japan on Friday.
ASDF trains with B-52 heavy bombers in rare joint drill amid thaw with North Korea
The U.S. Air Force and Air Self-Defense Force conducted a joint exercise featuring American heavy bombers on Friday, in one of the first publicized bilateral military drills since U.S. President...
Sandbags are seen piled up along a road in Saka, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Saturday to prepare for an approaching typhoon.
Disaster-hit regions go on alert as Japan braces for strong typhoon; landfall expected overnight
Japan is bracing for a powerful typhoon approaching its eastern coast Saturday, likely bringing heavy rain and strong winds to a wide area, with the storm expected to make landfall in central or we...
Image Not Available
Fukushima students visit Taiwan to offer thanks for 2011 disaster reconstruction aid
Junior high and high school students from Fukushima Prefecture have visited a junior high school in Taipei to offer thanks for Taiwan's reconstruction support after the March 2011 earthquake, ts...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with members of the North Korea Political Bureau Ri Su Yong and Kim Yong Chol, visit the Martyrs Cemetery of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Hoechang County, South Phyongan Province, in this undated photo released Friday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,