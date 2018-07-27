Tokyo weighs daylight saving time for 2020 Olympic Games in bid to counter heat

Kyodo

President of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Yoshiro Mori met Friday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the possibility of introducing daylight saving time during the 2020 Games as a countermeasure for extreme summer temperatures.

The discussion followed a decision by the International Olympic Committee to allow the marathon to be staged at 7 a.m. to lessen the likelihood of runners competing with the mercury as high as 40 degrees Celsius during Tokyo’s sweltering and humid summer.

Mori told reporters after the meeting that Abe said putting clocks forward one or two hours during the games “may be one solution.”

The steps are in stark contrast to the description of Tokyo’s weather in the Tokyo 2020 bid committee’s pitch, which under the heading of “Ideal dates,” described the period from July 25 to Aug. 9 as having “many days of mild and sunny weather,” adding that “this period provides an ideal climate for athletes to perform at their best.”

Toshiro Muto, the organizing committee’s CEO, was present at the meeting and said such extreme heat had not entered into the Olympic planning.

“We were working under the premise that temperatures wouldn’t exceed 40 degrees. We’ve now recognized how serious this is,” said Muto, who said he had not sought the emergency measures to be extended beyond 2020.

“If this should spur us on to create a society with lower carbon emissions, then that would become an important legacy of the event,” he said.

Photos

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, speaks during a meeting in Sapporo on Friday. | KYODO

