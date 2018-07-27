No injuries after window falls from U.S. military chopper near Tokyo

Kyodo

A window fell off a U.S. military helicopter Friday at a U.S. base southwest of Tokyo, but no one was injured, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said.

The incident at the U.S. Naval Air Facility, Atsugi, in Kanagawa Prefecture follows a similar one last December, in which a window of a U.S. military helicopter fell onto an elementary school playground in Okinawa Prefecture.

“While no one was injured (in Friday’s incident) and it’s a case that happened inside a U.S. military base, a window falling is a serious problem,” Onodera told reporters.

In the latest case, the window fell inside the premises of the U.S. facility at around 11:50 a.m.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force, which jointly uses the Atsugi base with the U.S. military, noticed that a part fell from a helicopter shortly after takeoff, according to Onodera. The U.S. military admitted it was a window, he said.

The helicopter does not belong to the Atsugi base and the Defense Ministry is confirming the details of the aircraft with the U.S. side.

Kanagawa Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa told reporters in Tokyo that he was “very shocked about the frequency of accidents involving the U.S. military.”

The Defense Ministry has called on U.S. military forces in Japan to provide more information on incidents and to take measures to prevent similar incidents.

In December, a 7.7-kilogram window fell off a CH-53E transport helicopter as it was flying over an elementary school just outside U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

No one was injured, but the incident heightened concerns among people in Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Last month, a U.S. F-15 fighter jet crashed into the sea off Okinawa, with the pilot picked up by a search-and-rescue crew from Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force.

