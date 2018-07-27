/ |

Dollar moves above ¥111 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was firmer above ¥111 in Tokyo trading late Friday, after recouping some of its earlier losses thanks to a Bank of Japan market operation in the early afternoon.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.02, up from ¥110.69 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1646, down from $1.1727, and at ¥129.30, down from ¥129.81.

After moving around ¥111.20 in the early morning, the dollar dropped below the line.

The U.S. currency further extended losses to levels near ¥110.90 after the BOJ did not carry out a market operation of unlimited buying of Japanese government bonds at a fixed price despite a rise of long-term interest rates above 0.100 percent.

“Speculation that the BOJ will tolerate rises in long-term interest rate” prompted yen buying, an official of a trust bank said.

In the afternoon, the dollar rose back above ¥111.10 after the central bank implemented an unlimited JGB-buying market operation. It fell below ¥111 later but managed to cut losses again.

The dollar attracted purchases ahead of the release of U.S. gross domestic product data for April-June later on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced hopes for high figures, an official of a major Japanese bank said.

