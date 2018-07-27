Tokyo stocks gain ground amid thin trading

Stocks gained ground thanks to buybacks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, although trading was lackluster ahead of closely watched events next week.

The 225-issue Nikkei average advanced 125.88 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 22,712.75. On Thursday, the key market gauge dropped 27.38 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 9.98 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,775.76, after rising 12.30 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market was bolstered by some relief stemming from easing of concerns over a possible escalation of the U.S.-Europe trade dispute, brokers said.

Investors also took heart from largely bullish U.S. equities overnight, brokers said.

“Apart from trading in response to corporate earnings reports, investors basically took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of loads of key events next week,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The coming events include the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy-setting meeting from Monday. A host of earnings reports and some major economic data releases are planned as well.

“Investors are finding it difficult to boost trading ahead of the BOJ policy meeting next week,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co. They also need to look at business results to be released by major Japanese companies amid an earnings reporting season, he said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,398 to 623 in the TSE’s first section, while 80 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.38 billion shares from 1.25 billion shares on Thursday.

Kao gained 2.86 percent as investors were pleased with the daily goods manufacturer’s half-year consolidated earnings, released on Thursday, brokers said.

Fuji Electric jumped 5.98 percent a day after announcing strong group earnings for April-June.

Among other major winners were drug maker Eisai and semiconductor-related Shin-Etsu Chemical.

By contrast, Nomura Holdings plunged 5.79 percent after the securities giant reported dismal consolidated earnings for April-June on Thursday.

Monex slid 4.12 percent, with investors disappointed at the online brokerage firm’s group earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, which came out during Friday’s session, brokers said.

Also lower were automakers Mitsubishi and Nissan.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average rose 120 points to end at 22,680.