Washington and Tokyo to discuss trade in August, U.S. trade representative says
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies during a Senate committee hearing in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

JIJI, Kyodo, Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer suggested Thursday that the first meeting of a new trade dialogue between he and economy minister Toshimitsu Motegi will take place in August.

“We’re going to have a meeting … in the next 30 days,” he told a Senate committee hearing.

The United States “ought to be negotiating” a free trade agreement with Japan, Lighthizer said, reiterating Washington’s hope to enter into such talks.

The United States’ trade deficit with Japan in 2017 stood at some $69 billion — behind only China and Mexico and accounting for nearly 10 percent of the country’s total trade deficit. The trade deficit with Japan is “chronic,” Lighthizer said, specifically pointing to “unfair barriers”on the country’s beef imports.

“We have a fairly aggressive agenda” for U.S.-Japan trade dialogue, he said, showing his expectations that the talks will lead to reductions in the trade deficit.

But in Tokyo, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday that Japan “has no intention to conclude (a free trade agreement with the United States), as we have been saying from the start.”

Lighthizer and Motegi will meet as the U.S. mulls imposing additional tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and car parts. If invoked, the new duties will significantly affect Japan and other major car exporters.

Lighthizer said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have a “very good relationship,” but expressed frustration about Washington’s trade deficit with Tokyo.

Regarding his North American Free Trade Agreement partners, Lighthizer said it’s possible they will reach a tentative agreement next month to revamp the 24-year-old pact.

Lighthizer said the timetable would meet the Mexican objective of having President Enrique Pena Nieto sign a new deal before he leaves office in December. U.S. trade law requires a three-month period after a deal is reached before the parties can sign it. If the three countries don’t strike a deal until September or later, then the incoming Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado, would have to sign off on it after he takes office.

“You’re probably looking at having to have some conclusion during the course of August, and my sense is that that’s not an unreasonable time frame if everybody wants to get it done,” Lighthizer said.

