NATO-ally Turkey slams ‘cheap threat’ as Trump warns of sanctions over U.S. pastor’s trial
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the close of a three-day conference on religious freedom at the State Department in Washington Thursday. Pence said Thursday that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Andrew Craig Brunson, 'the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey.' | AP

/

NATO-ally Turkey slams ‘cheap threat’ as Trump warns of sanctions over U.S. pastor’s trial

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump declared on Thursday the United States will impose sanctions on Turkey, a crucial NATO ally, in retaliation for the detention of an American pastor on terror and espionage charges.

Turkey’s response was both harsh and dismissive, calling his words “unacceptable” and a “cheap threat.”

Trump’s promise of punishing action marks the latest deterioration in relations between Turkey and the U.S. as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers expand two years after a failed coup against his government.

Trump also has praised his counterpart, saying Erdogan’s leadership is “getting very high marks.”

The U.S has long depended on a key air base in Turkey’s south, most recently to launch airstrikes against the Islamic State group.

Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson was first detained by Turkish authorities in the aftermath of the failed 2016 coup. On Wednesday he was let out of jail after 1½ years, transferred to house arrest because of “health problems,” according to Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency.

But Trump said that was not sufficient.

“He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The announcement of sanctions — though no details of how or when — came as the State Department was holding a three-day event promoting religious freedom. Brunson’s case has become a cause for conservative Christians who form an important part of Trump’s political base.

Turkey responded that Brunson’s detention falls within the jurisdiction of its independent judiciary. “Rule of law is for everyone; no exception,” said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, also via Twitter.

And an Erdogan spokesman warned the U.S. to “reconsider its approach and adopt a constructive position before inflicting further damage to its own interests and its alliance with Turkey.”

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced the threat of action at the religious freedom conference, then Trump tweeted that his government “will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson.”

Trump could impose certain sanctions unilaterally or try to act through Congress. Senators have previously taken steps toward blocking the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey, citing Brunson’s detention as an instance of Erdogan’s disregard for the rule of law.

Brunson, 50, an evangelical Christian pastor originally from North Carolina, could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted of espionage and “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member,” references to outlawed Kurdish militants and the network of a U.S-based Muslim cleric blamed for the failed coup attempt.

Brunson denies the charges.

“Brunson is an innocent man, there is no credible evidence against him,” Pence said in his remarks Thursday.

Trump said on Twitter last week that the pastor’s detention was “a total disgrace.” One of Brunson’s attorneys is Jay Sekulow, who also represents Trump in the federal Trump-Russia investigation.

Ties between NATO ally Turkey and the United States have been strained by other issues.

Turkey recently finalized a deal to purchase Russia’s long-range S-400 missile defense system, refusing to back down despite strong opposition from the U.S. and other NATO members.

The U.S. and Turkey have also clashed over American backing of Kurdish fighters in Syria who Ankara considers “terrorists.”

Pence, during his remarks at the conference on religious freedom in Washington, highlighted cases of what he said was religious repression in Nicaragua, Iran, North Korea, China and Myanmar. He also condemned Islamic State group violence toward religious minorities and what he described as rising anti-Semitism in Europe.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke. He announced additional aid for a region of Iraq previously held by the Islamic State group. Pompeo said the U.S. would provide $17 million for de-mining efforts in Nineveh, an area of Iraq historically home to many of the country’s religious minorities.

Turkish President Erdogan has previously linked Brunson’s return to the U.S. to the extradition of cleric Fethullah Gulen, the man Turkey’s government holds responsible for the failed 2016 coup.

Gulen, who denies orchestrating the coup attempt, lives in Pennsylvania. Turkish requests for his arrest and extradition have not been granted.

More than 77,000 people have been arrested across Turkey since the government declared a state of emergency in the failed coup’s aftermath. The crackdown has targeted journalists, activists and opposition figures.

Brunson has lived in Turkey for 23 years and served as pastor of Izmir Resurrection Church, a small Protestant congregation.

During a recent hearing, Brunson he rejected charges against him.

“I believe in and support Turkey’s territorial integrity,” he told the court. “I forgive those who lie and bear false witness against me.”

Brunson’s case has been adjourned until Oct. 12.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in Julyshows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. As the star gets nearer to the black hole, a very strong gravitational field causes the color of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein's general theory of relativity. European researchers reported the results of their observations in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday.
Scientists track star to confirm Albert Einstein's supermassive black hole theory
A team of international scientists observing a star in the Milky Way have for the first time confirmed Einstein's predictions of what happens to the motion of a star passing close to a supermassive...
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters as lawmakers prepare to break until Sept. 4, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Ryan firmly rejected an effort by House conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the official who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Paul Ryan squelches GOP hard-liners' move to impeach Rod Rosenstein, for now
House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke out against an effort by a small group of conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday, dooming the endeavor for now and easing a months...
This combination of pictures shows then-FBI Director Robert Mueller (left) in 2013 in Washington, and U.S. President Donald Trump last December in Washington. Mueller is investigating whether Trump's tweets constitute an attempt to obstruct justice with respect to the probe into his campaign's ties with Russia,
Robert Mueller probing Trump's tweets over possible obstruction of justice: NYT
Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets constitute an attempt to obstruct justice with respect to the probe into his campaign's ties with Rus...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the close of a three-day conference on religious freedom at the State Department in Washington Thursday. Pence said Thursday that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Andrew Craig Brunson, 'the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey.' | AP U.S. pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is escorted by Turkish plainclothes police officers Wednesday to his house on in Izmir. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded Turkey free Brunson, warning the U.S. was ready to impose 'large sanctions' against its NATO ally. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,