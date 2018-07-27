Scientists track star to confirm Albert Einstein’s supermassive black hole theory
This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in Julyshows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. As the star gets nearer to the black hole, a very strong gravitational field causes the color of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein's general theory of relativity. European researchers reported the results of their observations in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday. | M. KORNMESSER / ESO / VIA AP

/

Scientists track star to confirm Albert Einstein’s supermassive black hole theory

Reuters

BERLIN – A team of international scientists observing a star in the Milky Way have for the first time confirmed Einstein’s predictions of what happens to the motion of a star passing close to a supermassive black hole.

Einstein’s 100-year-old general theory of relativity predicted that light from stars would be stretched to longer wavelengths by the extreme gravitational field of a black hole, and the star would appear redder, an effect known as gravitational red shift.

“This was the first time we could test directly Einstein’s theory of general relativity near a supermassive black hole,” Frank Eisenhauer, senior astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, told journalists.

“At the time of Einstein, he could not think or dream of what we are showing today,” he said.

A team of scientists at the European Southern Observatory started monitoring the central area of the Milky Way using its Very Large Telescope to observe the motion of stars near the supermassive black hole 26 years ago.

The black hole is 26,000 light years away from Earth and has a mass 4 million times that of the sun.

The scientists selected one star, S2, to follow. With an orbit of 16 years, they knew it would return close to the black hole in 2018.

Over 20 years, the accuracy of their instruments has improved and so in May 2018, they were able to take extremely precise measurements in conjunction with scientists from around the world.

This showed the star’s orbital velocity increasing to more than 25 million kph (15.5 million mph) as it approached the black hole.

The star’s wavelength stretched as it sought to escape the gravitational pull of the supermassive black hole, shifting its appearance from blue to red, Odele Straub from the Paris Observatory said.

The scientists now hope to observe other theories of black hole physics, she said.

“This is the first step on a long road that the team has done over many years and which we hope to continue in the next years,” said MPE’s Reinhard Genzel, who led the international team.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the close of a three-day conference on religious freedom at the State Department in Washington Thursday. Pence said Thursday that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Andrew Craig Brunson, "the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey."
NATO-ally Turkey slams 'cheap threat' as Trump warns of sanctions over U.S. pastor's trial
President Donald Trump declared on Thursday the United States will impose sanctions on Turkey, a crucial NATO ally, in retaliation for the detention of an American pastor on terror and espionage ch...
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters as lawmakers prepare to break until Sept. 4, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Ryan firmly rejected an effort by House conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the official who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Paul Ryan squelches GOP hard-liners' move to impeach Rod Rosenstein, for now
House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke out against an effort by a small group of conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday, dooming the endeavor for now and easing a months...
This combination of pictures shows then-FBI Director Robert Mueller (left) in 2013 in Washington, and U.S. President Donald Trump last December in Washington. Mueller is investigating whether Trump's tweets constitute an attempt to obstruct justice with respect to the probe into his campaign's ties with Russia,
Robert Mueller probing Trump's tweets over possible obstruction of justice: NYT
Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets constitute an attempt to obstruct justice with respect to the probe into his campaign's ties with Rus...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in Julyshows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. As the star gets nearer to the black hole, a very strong gravitational field causes the color of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein's general theory of relativity. European researchers reported the results of their observations in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday. | M. KORNMESSER / ESO / VIA AP

, , , , ,