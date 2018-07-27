/

Robert Mueller probing Trump’s tweets over possible obstruction of justice: NYT

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweets constitute an attempt to obstruct justice with respect to the probe into his campaign’s ties with Russia, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Citing three unnamed people briefed on the subject, the Times said that Mueller, a former FBI director, was scrutinizing tweets and negative statements from the president about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Mueller’s FBI successor, James Comey.

Trump has repeatedly turned to Twitter to try to bend proceedings and public opinion in the direction he would like — calling for Mueller’s probe to end and demanding that the Justice Department investigate his political enemies.

In one of many similar tweets, Trump on April 20 appeared to try to undermine Mueller’s probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in its efforts to skew the 2016 US presidential election.

“James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council [sic]? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means?” he wrote.

Now Mueller is reportedly investigating whether that pattern of behavior is enough to constitute obstruction of justice.

Obstruction is difficult to prove, and US legal opinion is divided on whether the president can be indicted for such a crime even if it is a slam dunk case.

To avoid that legal thicket, Richard Nixon was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Watergate scandal, which nonetheless led to his impeachment by Congress and exit from office.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the close of a three-day conference on religious freedom at the State Department in Washington Thursday. Pence said Thursday that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Andrew Craig Brunson, "the United States of America will impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey."
NATO-ally Turkey slams 'cheap threat' as Trump warns of sanctions over U.S. pastor's trial
President Donald Trump declared on Thursday the United States will impose sanctions on Turkey, a crucial NATO ally, in retaliation for the detention of an American pastor on terror and espionage ch...
This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in Julyshows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. As the star gets nearer to the black hole, a very strong gravitational field causes the color of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein's general theory of relativity. European researchers reported the results of their observations in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday.
Scientists track star to confirm Albert Einstein's supermassive black hole theory
A team of international scientists observing a star in the Milky Way have for the first time confirmed Einstein's predictions of what happens to the motion of a star passing close to a supermassive...
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters as lawmakers prepare to break until Sept. 4, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. Ryan firmly rejected an effort by House conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the official who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Paul Ryan squelches GOP hard-liners' move to impeach Rod Rosenstein, for now
House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke out against an effort by a small group of conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday, dooming the endeavor for now and easing a months...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This combination of pictures shows then-FBI Director Robert Mueller (left) in 2013 in Washington, and U.S. President Donald Trump last December in Washington. Mueller is investigating whether Trump's tweets constitute an attempt to obstruct justice with respect to the probe into his campaign's ties with Russia, | AFP-JIJI

