Hard-right GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says he’s running for speaker to push Trump agenda
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, walks to the House chamber as he prepares to file articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | AP

/

Hard-right GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says he’s running for speaker to push Trump agenda

AP

WASHINGTON – Hard-right Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday that he’s running to become House speaker next year, a long-shot bid underscoring conservatives’ frustration that party leaders haven’t aggressively pushed President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Jordan, 54, is a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has roughly 30 members among the chamber’s current 236 Republicans.

House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the second-ranking leader now, is viewed as the favorite to succeed retiring Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. The No. 3 GOP leader, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who is close to many conservatives, also is seen as a potential contender.

Seeming to cloud Jordan’s race is a chapter from his coaching past at Ohio State that has resurfaced. The six-term congressman was interviewed recently by lawyers investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes decades ago. Jordan has denied claims from some of the wrestlers that he knew of the abuse.

His candidacy appears to be aimed at rallying fellow conservatives and giving them leverage when the party picks its leadership team for the next Congress, perhaps influencing the speakership race or positioning Jordan for another top job.

Many other GOP lawmakers frequently bristle at his caucus, which they consider too inflexible and dogmatic.

Ryan is retiring when the current Congress adjourns in January. Republicans will lose House control next year if Democrats gain 23 additional seats in this November’s elections, an outcome that is considered quite possible.

Jordan has been a leading actor in the GOP’s assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and that effort’s ties to Trump’s campaign. In recent days, he’s been among a handful of conservatives seeking to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller’s work.

In a two-page letter to colleagues declaring his candidacy, Jordan wrote, “President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people. Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that.”

Jordan complained that Republicans have to “stop caving so quickly” to Democrats in fights over the budget and other issues. He said that in a recent battle over spending, “We simply forfeited and did what the swamp always does: We gave more money to everything.”

.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A picture taken Thursday near the Ein Zivan settlement in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows smoke rising above buildings across the border in Syria during airstrikes backing a government-led offensive in the southern province of Quneitra. Syrian government forces raised the country's two-star flag on the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, four years since they were last deployed there.
Assad regime flag raised over Quneitra ruins on Syrian side of Golan Heights
Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra on Thursday, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan H...
A firefighter hoses down hot spots along Highway 243 on Thursday near Idyllwild, California. A fast-moving wildfire tore through trees, burned several homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town as California sweltered under a heat wave and battled ferocious fires at both ends of the state.
Residents in flight as firefighters battle mountain blazes up and down California
Fire stoked by hot and windy weather raged through a forest in far Northern California on Thursday while calmer conditions aided firefighters on the lines of a suspected arson wildfire that forced ...
African migrants in this still image from video climb the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta Thursday.
Over 600 migrants rush the fence to enter Spain's North Africa enclave of Cueta
More than 600 African migrants forced their way through the heavily fortified border fence separating the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday, using circular saws, shear...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, walks to the House chamber as he prepares to file articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | AP

, , , , , , ,