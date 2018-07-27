Britain sizzles through hottest day of year, straining transport and hospitals
A helicopter flies behind the Stonehenge stone circle during sunset in southwest Britain Thursday. | HANNAH MCKAY / VIA REUTERS

Britain sizzles through hottest day of year, straining transport and hospitals

AP

LONDON – Britain sweltered through the hottest day of the year Thursday, as an unusual heatwave wreaked havoc on transport and hospitals in a country more known for rain than sunshine.

The mercury peaked at 35 degrees Celcius (95 Fahrenheit) at London’s Heathrow Airport, smashing this year’s record of 34.5 Celsius (94.1 Fahrenheit) set June 21. Friday is likely to be hotter still, with predictions that the all-time record of 38.5 degrees Celsius (101.3 Fahrenheit) set in 2003 will be smashed as a weak jet stream traps heat inland.

Passengers on the Eurotunnel, which connects Britain and France, endured five-hour delays with no air conditioning. Hospitals, many of which have wards without air conditioning, heaved under the strain. The Royal College of Nursing said high temperatures were leaving nurses dizzy and exhausted.

“Nurses are now becoming patients themselves due to the heat,” said Kim Sunley, a union representative, adding that one nurse ended up in the emergency room because of dehydration after working long hours.

Many parts of the country have seen no rainfall for weeks. The Met Office said rising temperatures will be driven by a tropical plume due to sweep into Britain from Africa and Europe on Friday.

London issued a high pollution alert, and fire officials called for a ban on barbeques in parks. Authorities warned drivers not to throw trash along the roadside amid a surge in grass fires.

The RAC, which offers roadside assistance, reported a 15 percent rise in the number of vehicle breakdowns compared to usual figures. Spokesman Simon Williams said the tarmac’s black color allows it to absorb more heat.

“It is very hazardous from a driver’s point of view. Our roads are in a pretty bad state anyway due to years of underinvestment and this is the last thing they need,” he said. “The newly laid roads are especially at risk of melting.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A picture taken Thursday near the Ein Zivan settlement in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows smoke rising above buildings across the border in Syria during airstrikes backing a government-led offensive in the southern province of Quneitra. Syrian government forces raised the country's two-star flag on the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, four years since they were last deployed there.
Assad regime flag raised over Quneitra ruins on Syrian side of Golan Heights
Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra on Thursday, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan H...
A firefighter hoses down hot spots along Highway 243 on Thursday near Idyllwild, California. A fast-moving wildfire tore through trees, burned several homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town as California sweltered under a heat wave and battled ferocious fires at both ends of the state.
Residents in flight as firefighters battle mountain blazes up and down California
Fire stoked by hot and windy weather raged through a forest in far Northern California on Thursday while calmer conditions aided firefighters on the lines of a suspected arson wildfire that forced ...
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, walks to the House chamber as he prepares to file articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
Hard-right GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says he's running for speaker to push Trump agenda
Hard-right Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday that he's running to become House speaker next year, a long-shot bid underscoring conservatives' frustration that party leaders haven't aggressiv...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A helicopter flies behind the Stonehenge stone circle during sunset in southwest Britain Thursday. | HANNAH MCKAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,