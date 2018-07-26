Japan’s oldest person Chiyo Miyako dies at 117

Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the oldest person in the country, has died at age 117, the health ministry said Thursday.

Miyako, a resident of Yokohama, died on Sunday. She was born on May 2, 1901, and became the country’s oldest person after Nabi Tajima, a resident of Kikai Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, died at age 117 in April.

Following the death of Miyako, Fukuoka resident Kane Tanaka, a 115-year-old woman born on Jan. 2, 1903, becomes the oldest living person in Japan.

Tanaka lives at a nursing home and is in good health, occasionally playing the Othello board game and taking walks in the facility’s hallways, according to the city government of Fukuoka.

The oldest living man in Japan is Masazo Nonaka, a 113-year-old resident of Ashoro, Hokkaido, according to the ministry. Nonaka, who was born on July 25, 1905, was recognized in April by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living man.