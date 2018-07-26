Nissan’s profit drops 14.1% in first quarter on rising costs, stronger yen

Automaker Nissan reported a drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, blaming pressure from rising material costs and a higher yen.

Nissan said sales in China rose in the quarter to June but fell in North America and Europe. Quarterly net profit dropped 14.1 percent to ¥115.8 billion ($1.05 billion).

Operating profit fell 28.8 percent to ¥109.1 billion, with sales down slightly at ¥2.7 trillion.

Unit sales fell in the U.S. while development costs rose during the quarter, said Joji Tagawa, corporate vice president.

“That was offset by increased sales in other regions and efforts to reduce procurement costs,” he told a news conference.

“But it was not enough to offset the rising prices of raw materials, which we have been seeing since last year, and the negative impacts of currency exchange rates. We saw falling income and falling profits as a result,” he said.

While U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, in addition to the threat of auto tariffs, have roiled markets and upset trade relations, Tagawa said Nissan saw little impact from the turmoil.

It “was not zero” but was minimal, he said.

“We have long made efforts to localize production around the world. This has proven to be an effective way to avoid trade problems, forex problems and changes in local demand,” he said.

Nissan maintained its annual forecasts, with net profit forecast at ¥500 billion.

Operating profit is expected to reach ¥540 billion on annual sales of ¥12 trillion.

Nissan in May warned that a strong yen was likely to affect its bottom line, and analysts said Japan’s auto industry as a whole was facing hard times.

“For the past fiscal year, Japanese carmakers enjoyed U.S. tax cuts, which boosted their bottom-line profits, but they can’t expect that for the current year,” Satoru Takada, an analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm, said before the results.

“Japanese carmakers need to step up their investment in new technologies, such as self-driving systems, in order to compete with their global rivals, while growing costs of raw materials are pressuring their earnings.”

Nissan has struggled to recover trust after an inspection scandal last year, and it suffered a new blow when it acknowledged earlier this month that data regarding emissions and fuel economy had been deliberately “altered.”

But it said the alterations only involved just over 1,100 vehicles, and none of its models would be subject to recall, tempering fears of another scandal.