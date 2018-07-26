/ |

Dollar weaker around ¥110.70 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker around ¥110.70 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, weighed down by market caution over possible changes to the Bank of Japan’s ultraeasy monetary policy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.69, down from ¥111.25 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1727, up from $1.1689, and at ¥129.81, down from ¥130.05.

The dollar dropped to around ¥110.80 from around ¥111 in the early morning.

After further losing ground to levels slightly above ¥110.70 due to dollar selling by Japanese exporters in the middle of morning trading, the greenback attracted buybacks and moved around ¥110.80.

In the afternoon, the dollar sank to a two-week low near ¥110.60 before rebounding to around ¥110.70.

The BOJ is reportedly considering to tolerate rises in long-term interest rates from its target and reviewing its fund allocations for exchange-traded fund purchases.

“Yen selling was held in check partly by market speculation that the BOJ may head for an exit from its massive monetary easing in the near future,” a currency broker said.

Market expectations for a BOJ market operation of unlimited buying of Japanese government bonds at a fixed yield mounted after the key long-term interest rate rose to 0.100 percent early in the afternoon, another currency broker said.

But the operation never came, which fueled speculation of the BOJ tolerating interest rate rises and prompted yen buying, this broker said.

