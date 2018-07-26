U.S. Embassy in Beijing targeted by lone assailant with ‘firework device’

A bomb exploded outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing early Thursday afternoon, wounding the lone assailant, the embassy said in a statement. Police described the weapon merely as a “firework device.”

The explosion happened in a public space off the southeast corner of the embassy compound, the embassy said. Beijing police said the suspect, a 26-year-old man from China’s Inner Mongolia region, had injured his hand.

Police identified the suspect only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was 26 years old and a native of the city of Tongliao.

No damage was done to embassy property and no other injuries were recorded, a U.S. embassy spokesperson said.

Police did not provide a motive, but China and the United States have been involved in an escalating trade dispute initiated by the Trump administration after the two sides imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of each other’s goods.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion near the embassy and felt tremors.

A police SUV appeared to have been damaged, with its back windshield missing, and was cordoned off by police before being removed.

Crowds were still lining outside the embassy after the explosion and traffic was moving as normal in an area of northeastern Beijing that is home to numerous embassies, including those of France, India and Israel.

Postings on social media showed pictures of smoke close to where people line up outside the compound for visa appointments. Some video clips and images were later removed.

Staff members at the Indian and South Korean embassies said they were unaware of any unusual incident and were working as normal.

An earlier report in the Global Times, a newspaper run by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, said that police had removed a woman who had sprayed herself with gasoline in a suspected self-immolation attempt.

Tensions between China and the U.S. have been running high in recent weeks as the two sides spar over everything from the U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war to increased military ties with Taiwan.

Chinese dissidents have over the years attempted to set themselves on fire or engage in other violent acts, including a petitioner who injured himself while detonating a bomb at Beijing’s international airport in July 2013. Later that year, three members of the Uighur ethnic minority killed themselves and two bystanders after driving into a crowd in Tiananmen Square.