Harvard researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure hurricane-like storms
An anoles lizard hangs onto a pole during a simulated wind experiment in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Oct. 19. | AP

/

Harvard researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure hurricane-like storms

AP

WASHINGTON – Tropical lizards have a stick-to-itiveness in high wind that puts TV weather reporters to shame. Now we know why, thanks in part to a high-powered leaf blower.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria put a group of little tree-hugging lizards to the test, and scientists were perfectly positioned to see which reptiles survived and why. Then, Harvard researchers cranked up the leaf blower to observe just how 47 of the Caribbean critters held onto a wooden rod.

Under tropical storm-force winds, the lizards lounged. As the wind speed cranked up, they still held on, although it got tougher. Even at 102 mph (164 kph), the lizards grasped the pole with two clingy front feet while their tails and back legs flapped in the wind like a flag.

“All the lizard needs is an inside out umbrella and the image would be perfect,” study lead author Colin Donihue said.

But there is only so much a little lizard can take. At 108 mph (174 kph), it was flying lizard time.

Don’t worry. No lizard was harmed in the lab test.

“They do go flying in the air, but it is softly into the net and everybody was returned back home” unharmed, said Donihue, a Harvard evolutionary biologist.

The lizards’ secret weapon to surviving hurricanes? The survivors had 6 to 9 percent bigger toe pads, significantly longer front limbs and smaller back limbs, compared with the population before the storm, according to a study in Wednesday’s journal Nature. The study is the first to show natural selection due to hurricane, Donihue said.

By coincidence, Donihue and colleagues had been measuring and studying lizards just before the storms blew into the Turks and Caicos Islands last September. They returned several weeks later to see if there was a difference in the surviving population.

They found that the survivors were a bit lighter overall despite the bulked-up front. Key were those toe pads — they are at most about half the size of a pencil’s eraser — Donihue said. It also explains why island lizards have bigger toe pads than inland Central American lizards, a difference that had baffled scientists.

Outside experts praised the study, especially the researchers’ luck of being in the right place at the right time.

“This study provides exciting insight into the effects of extreme natural events,” said Pennsylvania State University biologist Tracy Langkilde, who wasn’t part of the study.

Donihue and colleagues didn’t merely measure the differences. They took the leaf blower and cranked up the power on different lizards, recording it all with a high-speed camera.

“These lizards are very impressive for their clinging in the high winds,” Donihue said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump sits with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (right) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (center) during a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday in Washington. National security adviser John Bolton listens at top right.
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019 after Robert Mueller's 'Russia witch hunt' is over
The Trump administration on Wednesday sought to fend off accusations the president is too soft on Russia, putting off a proposed second summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and declaring...
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, make a campaign stop at the New Spirit Revival Center church in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 2016.
'Get me a Coke!' What's in the Trump-Cohen audio, what's not
The audio recording of U.S. President Donald Trump and his then-lawyer Michael Cohen captures the two men discussing hush money payments to a former Playboy model alleging an affair. Here is a l...
A mosaic of images from NASA's Curiosity rover shows sedimentary deposits in the Glenelg area of Gale Crater on Mars on Dec. 9, 2013. Drill tests and a chemical analysis of fine-grained rocks by the robot's science instruments suggest microbial life could have thrived there billions of years ago.
Space experts worry U.S. won't make it to Mars by 2030s
The United States has vowed to send the first humans to Mars by the 2030s, but space experts and lawmakers Wednesday expressed concern that poor planning and lack of funds will delay those intentio...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An anoles lizard hangs onto a pole during a simulated wind experiment in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Oct. 19. | AP According to a study in the journal Nature, lizards that survived 2017's Hurricanes Irma and Maria had bigger toe pads, longer front limbs and smaller back limbs. | AP

, , , ,