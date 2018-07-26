U.S. sanctions people linked to Syrian chemical weapons

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Wednesday against five groups and eight individuals linked to Syria’s chemical weapons program, the department said in a statement.

The targeted groups and people were key to a network that procured electronics for the Syrian agency that develops the weapons, it said.

“Syria’s horrific use of chemical weapons, including attacks against innocent women and children, remains deeply embedded in our minds,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism.

“Today, we are continuing our campaign to stop the Assad regime’s ruthless attacks by targeting the procurement networks that have supported its chemical weapons program,” she said.

Treasury said it coordinated its action with France, which earlier this week renewed an asset freeze on 24 entities and individuals for providing an array of support to the Syrian agency.

Among the companies Treasury designated is Electronics Katrangi Trading (EKT), an electronics supplier based in Lebanon with operations in Syria, Egypt, China and France.

Treasury called it a leading supplier for Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center, the agency in charge of its chemcial weapons programs.

Amir Katrangi, Maher Katrangi, Houssam Katrangi, Mohamad Katrangi, Mireille Chahine, are individuals linked to EKT who were among the people cited in the sanctions statement.