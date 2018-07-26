Trump, EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
President Donald Trump (right) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House Wednesday in Washington. | AP

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday moved to defuse the festering trade dispute between the two major economies, agreeing to reduce tariffs and other barriers.

The agreement, though short on details, means Washington will not follow through with a threat to impose tariffs on autos, which would hurt German carmakers.

The pair — who met for more than two hours of talks at the White House — also said they would work to “resolve” the existing duties on steel and aluminum imposed by Washington, angering key allies including the European Union.

“We want to further strengthen this trade relationship to the benefit of all American and European citizens,” Trump said in an impromptu statement delivered from the White House Rose Garden.

He said the leaders agreed to “launch a new phase” in the relationship and “to work together towards zero tariffs, zero nontariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.”

In addition, the EU has made a commitment to buy U.S. soybeans.

“I had the intention to make a deal today. And we made a deal today,” Juncker said, noting that he was operating on the assumption that both parties would “hold off” on further tariffs.

“This was a good, constructive meeting.”

The outcome seemed a big win for Trump, who had assured supporters that his confrontational trade strategy would bear fruit.

And although EU officials threatened immediate retaliation to any auto tariffs, and said they would not negotiation with Washington under duress, they seem to have decided to appease the irascible U.S. leader.

“Congrats to @JunckerEU, @realDonaldTrump: Breakthrough achieved that can avoid trade war & save millions of jobs! Great for global economy!” German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Twitter after the talks.

Trump said the U.S. and EU had also agreed to work together to reform the World Trade Organization to address some of his complaints about China, as well as the behavior of state-owned enterprises.

Tensions spiked leading up to Wednesday’s high-stakes talks, with Trump sending a series of tweets assailing EU trade practices, while Brussels vowed to hit back against any new tariffs.

The U.S. president has been facing increasing criticism as consumers, farmers and businesses take a hit from the retaliatory measures imposed to counter the raft of U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and tens of billions of dollars in products from China put in place in recent weeks.

Brussels had already hit back against the metal tariffs, imposing punitive duties on more than $3 billion of U.S. goods, including blue jeans, bourbon and motorcycles, as well as orange juice, rice and corn.

Canada, Mexico and China — the main target of Trump’s trade offensive — also hit back with steep duties on U.S. goods, and have filed complaints against Washington at the WTO.

While the U.S. claims the retaliation was “illegal,” the Trump administration has acknowledged it is doing damage to American farmers, and announced Tuesday it will provide up to $12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by trade tariffs.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said Wednesday he is hoping to “stop this trend” of growing restrictions on trade.

A new WTO report showed global trade covered by measures to restrict imports reached $84.5 billion in May as compared to $79 billion in October, with 75 new actions imposed in that time period.

“We are heading in the wrong direction, and we seem to be speeding up. Growth, jobs and recovery are at stake,” Azevedo warned.

