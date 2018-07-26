$200 million expansion plan at Trump’s Scottish resort raises ethics concerns amid trade talks
MacLeod House, a 16-room boutique hotel at the Trump International golf course in Balmedie, Scotland, is seen last year. After the first phase of development including a championship golf course, clubhouse and hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump's family business has outlined its £150-million investment plan for the second phase of development of its golf course north of Aberdeen. | AP

$200 million expansion plan at Trump’s Scottish resort raises ethics concerns amid trade talks

AP

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s company plans to construct more than 500 homes at one of his golf resorts in Britain, a major expansion that raises potential conflict-of-interest issues as the U.S. engages in trade talks with the country.

The Trump Organization says it has submitted plans to local Scottish officials for permission to spend nearly $200 million (£150 million) on an expansion that would include a residential community of 500 cottages and mansions to be called The Trump Estate. Ethics lawyers have said that any expansion requiring government approval at the property near Aberdeen raises the possibility his business could get special favors.

The Trump Organization says the expansion does not violate the president’s pledge to shun new foreign deals while in office.

