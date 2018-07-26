/

Japan sends six remaining Aum death-row defendants to the gallows

Kyodo

Japan executed Thursday all six Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult figures who remained on death row following the hanging of founder Shoko Asahara and six other members earlier this month, a government official said.

The six hanged Thursday — Satoru Hashimoto, Toru Toyoda, Kenichi Hirose, Yasuo Hayashi, Masato Yokoyama and Kazuaki Okazaki — were convicted of involvement in one or more of three crimes — the 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, another sarin attack in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, in 1994, and the murders of a lawyer, his wife and their baby son in 1989.

Asahara, the mastermind of the series of crimes committed by the cult, was executed along with six of his former followers on July 6, nearly 12 years after his death sentence was finalized by the Supreme Court in September 2006.

The crimes, which courts said were committed to further Asahara’s bid to “control Japan in the name of salvation,” resulted in the deaths of 29 people among a total of over 6,500 victims.

