Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019 after Robert Mueller’s ‘Russia witch hunt’ is over
President Donald Trump sits with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (right) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (center) during a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday in Washington. National security adviser John Bolton listens at top right. | AP

/

Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019 after Robert Mueller’s ‘Russia witch hunt’ is over

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s proposed Washington meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been delayed until 2019.

National security adviser John Bolton, in a statement, cites special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as the reason for the delay.

Bolton says: “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.”

The White House said last week that Trump had directed Bolton to invite Putin to Washington for a meeting in the fall. This came amid the backlash over Trump’s performance at a news conference with Putin following their Helsinki summit, and many members of Congress had objected to them meeting again in the fall.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Palestinians prevent an UNWRA employee form setting himself on fire during a protest at the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza City Wednesday. UNWRA staff are protesting the agency's decision to fire dozens of Palestinian staff in Gaza in the Gaza Strip.
Hundreds of Gazans protest U.N. refugee agency layoffs, pay cuts
Employees of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency escalated their protest Wednesday in the Gaza Strip over sweeping pay cuts and dismissals as the organization blamed U.S. funding cuts on the crisis...
Image Not Available
Two baby mountain gorillas born in Congo's Virunga park, bringing year's tally to nine
Virunga Park, the nature preserve in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo famous for its endangered mountain gorillas, said Wednesday that a mother had given birth to two babies, bringing t...
A Toronto Police Officer stands watch Monday at Danforth St. at the scene of a shooting. Canadian authorities said on Wednesday they have no evidence to substantiate a claim by the Islamic State group that the gunman who killed two in a Toronto rampage was an IS soldier. The group's propaganda agency said the gunman, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was an IS "soldier" acting in response to its calls for attacks on nationals from countries fighting the group in Iraq and Syria.
Toronto police: No evidence to support Islamic State claim gunman in mass shooting was one of its...
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Wednesday officials have found no evidence to support the Islamic State group's claim of responsibility for Sunday's mass shooting in Toronto that killed two...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump sits with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (right) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (center) during a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday in Washington. National security adviser John Bolton listens at top right. | AP

, , , , , ,