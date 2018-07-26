Toronto police: No evidence to support Islamic State claim gunman in mass shooting was one of its ‘soldiers’
A Toronto Police Officer stands watch Monday at Danforth St. at the scene of a shooting. Canadian authorities said on Wednesday they have no evidence to substantiate a claim by the Islamic State group that the gunman who killed two in a Toronto rampage was an IS soldier. The group's propaganda agency said the gunman, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was an IS 'soldier' acting in response to its calls for attacks on nationals from countries fighting the group in Iraq and Syria. | AFP-JIJI

/

Toronto police: No evidence to support Islamic State claim gunman in mass shooting was one of its ‘soldiers’

AP

TORONTO – Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Wednesday officials have found no evidence to support the Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility for Sunday’s mass shooting in Toronto that killed two and injured 13.

The Islamic State claimed that one of its “soldiers” carried out the attack in response to its calls to target citizens of the U.S-led coalition battling it. The claim appears on one of the group’s social media channels, and a security member of IS was quoted speaking to the group’s Aamaq news agency.

Saunders said in a statement that all areas of the Toronto Police Service have been involved in the investigation and they have received assistance from law enforcement partners at every level.

“At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims,” Saunders said.

Saunders said officials will continue to explore every investigative avenue, including interviews and reviewing the online activity and mental health experiences of dead gunman Faisal Hussain.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has also said there was no national security risk following the attack.

Hussain died after an exchange of gunfire with police. His family has said he suffered from lifelong “severe mental health challenges” including psychosis and depression and had not responded to numerous treatment approaches, including therapy and medication.

Late Tuesday, authorities identified the 10-year-old girl who was slain as Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ontario. Toronto police released a photo of the smiling, young girl and said her family had asked for privacy during their time of grief. Police previously identified the other person killed in the shooting as 18-year-old Reese Fallon of Toronto

Kozis was involved in synchronized swimming, and her Markham Synchro Club issued a statement calling her “a beautiful, aspiring athlete.”

The city of Markham paid tribute to Kozis by lowering flags and opening a book of condolence. The girl’s photo and a memory book sat on a table inside Markham City Hall, surrounded by delicate pink rose petals.

“Right now we need to focus on respecting the family’s wishes for privacy as they deal with a horrible loss,” Mayor Frank Scarpitti said on Wednesday. “When we heard it was a 10-year-old girl from Markham, all of our hearts dropped.”

The mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood stunned people in a normally safe city, already unsettled by an attack just three months ago when a man used a van to plow over pedestrians on a downtown sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 14 in an attack apparently aimed at women.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and some city councilors had lunch Wednesday at a Greek restaurant on the street where the shooting occurred.

“We’re here to show support,” Tory said, adding he planned to attend a candlelight vigil in the evening.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Palestinians prevent an UNWRA employee form setting himself on fire during a protest at the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza City Wednesday. UNWRA staff are protesting the agency's decision to fire dozens of Palestinian staff in Gaza in the Gaza Strip.
Hundreds of Gazans protest U.N. refugee agency layoffs, pay cuts
Employees of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency escalated their protest Wednesday in the Gaza Strip over sweeping pay cuts and dismissals as the organization blamed U.S. funding cuts on the crisis...
President Donald Trump sits with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (right) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (center) during a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday in Washington. National security adviser John Bolton listens at top right.
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019 after Robert Mueller's 'Russia witch hunt' is over
President Donald Trump's proposed Washington meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been delayed until 2019. National security adviser John Bolton, in a statement, cites special couns...
Image Not Available
Two baby mountain gorillas born in Congo's Virunga park, bringing year's tally to nine
Virunga Park, the nature preserve in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo famous for its endangered mountain gorillas, said Wednesday that a mother had given birth to two babies, bringing t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Toronto Police Officer stands watch Monday at Danforth St. at the scene of a shooting. Canadian authorities said on Wednesday they have no evidence to substantiate a claim by the Islamic State group that the gunman who killed two in a Toronto rampage was an IS soldier. The group's propaganda agency said the gunman, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was an IS 'soldier' acting in response to its calls for attacks on nationals from countries fighting the group in Iraq and Syria. | AFP-JIJI A photograph of Julianna Kozis is seen at a memorial assembled by the city of Markham, at the Markham Civic Center on Wednesday in Markham, Ontario. The 10 year-old was named last night as the second fatality in a mass shooting on the Danforth, in Toronto, that happened on Sunday night. | GABRIELLE ROY / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP This undated photo provided by the family of Faisal Hussain shows Hussain. Canadian investigators said Tuesday there was no link to 'national security' in the deadly shooting he perpetrated in a popular Toronto neighborhood. | COURTESY OF THE FAMILY OF FAISAL HUSSAIN / VIA AP

, , , , ,