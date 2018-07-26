FCC chief stands by Sinclair-Tribune merger review decision despite Trump’s outcry

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on Wednesday he stands by the decision to refer Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s $3.9 billion proposed acquisition of Tribune Media Co. for review by an administrative law judge despite critical comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I stand by our decision,” Pai told a U.S. House panel.

Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday that it was “disgraceful” that the FCC “wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People.”

Pai said he did not make decisions based on ideology of applicants, but looked at the facts.

