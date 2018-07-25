Japan to promote LGBT tourism in disaster-hit Tohoku
A new tourism information center at Sendai Airport in Miyagi Prefecture is seen in this photo taken in April last year. | KYODO

JIJI

The Reconstruction Agency is working on a project aimed at drawing LGBT tourists to the six prefectures making up the Tohoku region, which was hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as part of an initiative to attract more foreign visitors.

The agency believes that tourism information can spread easily in the LGBT, or lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, community once the region garners a reputation as a good tourist destination within the group.

It plans to offer seminars for accommodation operators in the six prefectures — Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata and Fukushima — on creating an appropriate environment to welcome LGBT travelers.

Specifically, the agency will provide information such as basic knowledge about people in the community, the size of that market, products and services related to the group and introduce marketing ideas such as promoting weddings for same-sex couples at hotels.

The agency also plans to offer promotional tours in which participants will visit sightseeing spots in Tohoku and stay at LGBT-friendly hotels.

The number of foreign visitors who made overnight stays in Japan in 2017 stood at 71,805,000, up about threefold from the level in 2010, but the growth in the number of foreigners who did so in Tohoku was smaller, at some twofold, according to data from the Japan Tourism Agency.

For fiscal 2018, which ends in March next year, the Reconstruction Agency has selected 10 model projects for increasing the number of visitors from abroad, including the one targeting LGBT tourists.

The agency wants local communities in Tohoku to welcome sexual minorities so they feel comfortable during their stays.

It will set up a travel website for LGBT people and place Tohoku promotion ads in magazines targeting such individuals.

“We hope LGBT tourism will take root in Tohoku” and develop into a profitable business, an official at the agency said.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

