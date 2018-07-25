Tepco gets low rating for nuclear accident drills, draws criticism

A nuclear power plant run by the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 facility received the lowest possible rating in drills assuming a severe accident, the nation’s nuclear watchdog agency said in a report released Wednesday.

None of three nuclear power plants operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. received the highest mark on a three-grade scale that rates the performance of off-site coordination centers that are to be put in place to share information with the watchdog in times of emergency.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority and major utilities including Tepco conducted drills at each site in fiscal 2017 through March on the assumption that the cooling system of an atomic reactor shut down. The results of the drills were disclosed at the watchdog’s meeting on Wednesday.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture received the lowest rating, while the Fukushima No. 1 and Fukushima No. 2 plants were given mid-level marks.

The regulator deems information sharing as the most important item out of the nine-point evaluation. A lack of information sharing is said to be one of the factors that worsened the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

A member of the watchdog criticized Tepco’s performance, calling it “unforgivable that the operator responsible for the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 plant complex had a low rating.”

According to the report, Tepco staff members at the plant drafted countermeasures to bring the situation under control but failed to properly inform the headquarters in Tokyo.

Tepco is aiming to reactivate its No. 6 and 7 reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, which cleared government safety standards in December.

“If similar issues continue to happen, Tepco should have to repeat its training,” said Akira Ishiwatari, a geologist and member of the NRA.