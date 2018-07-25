Seoul in talks with ‘related countries’ to formally declare end to Korean War: report
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha ahead of their meeting in New York on July 20. | REUTERS

Seoul in talks with ‘related countries’ to formally declare end to Korean War: report

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

South Korea’s foreign minister said Sunday that the nation is in talks with “related countries” to formally end the Korean War, local media said Wednesday, after an earlier report suggested Seoul was seeking to declare an end to the conflict in late August.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha remarks were believed to be the first time a top official had confirmed that the ongoing talks were being held since South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached an agreement on the issue at an inter-Korean summit on April 27, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

At the summit, the first-ever between the two leaders, Moon and Kim agreed that their countries, together with the United States, would seek to formally end the Korean War before the year’s end.

Friday marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice agreement that halted the conflict, leaving the North and the U.S.-led side technically in a state of war.

A recent report by the Hankook Ilbo daily said China would be involved in any declaration to end the 1950-53 war, and that relevant states were preparing to make the declaration in late August.

Kang, however, said there was a possibility that relevant parties could declare an end to the Korean War when their leaders hold a U.N. meeting in the autumn.

Speaking to lawmakers at the National Assembly, she said the U.N. General Assembly session, to be held in New York in September, could be a chance for the ceremony but added that no specific moves had been made.

Kang said any such announcement would be a “political declaration” aimed at facilitating the North’s denuclearization process. She cited the North’s destruction earlier this year of its Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility and the reported start of the dismantling of its Sohae space launch missile site.

“(We) are in consultations with related countries for the war-ending declaration at the earliest possible date,” she said.

At a landmark summit last month with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore, Kim agreed in a vague joint statement to “work towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” while Trump pledged to provide security guarantees for the North.

Meanwhile, Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House, also noted that the push could involve China, as suggested by the Hankook Ilbo report.

In a possibly related development, a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official who doubles as China’s special representative for Korean Peninsula issues reportedly arrived in Pyongyang by plane Wednesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou was expected to exchange views with North Korean officials over U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks, Kyodo News reported. His itinerary was not known.

