Dollar slightly firmer above ¥111.20 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was slightly firmer above ¥111.20 in late trading in Tokyo on Wednesday, after giving up some of its earlier gains due to position-adjustment selling ahead of closely watched events.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥111.25, up from ¥111.19 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1689, down from $1.1696, and at ¥130.05, down from ¥130.07.

In the early morning, the dollar edged up over ¥111.20 from above ¥111.10.

After breaking ¥111.30 in midmorning trading thanks to dollar buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes, the U.S. currency met with selling and dropped to around ¥111.20.

The dollar lost further ground in the afternoon, hit by profit-taking and position-adjustment selling ahead of the U.S.-European Union summit later Wednesday and the Bank of Japan’s policy-setting meeting next week.

In late hours, the dollar rebounded above ¥111.20 thanks to buybacks.

“The dollar’s topside was heavy due to concerns over trade friction” ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington, a securities firm official said.

Trump’s remarks at the summit are likely to warrant attention, the official said.

