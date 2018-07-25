Tokyo stocks rise further on brisk U.S. and European markets

Stocks extended gains on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with investor sentiment brightened by overnight rises in U.S. and European equities.

The Nikkei 225 rose 103.77 points, or 0.46 percent, to end at 22,614.25. On Tuesday, the key market gauge had advanced 113.49 points.

The Topix climbed 6.62 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,753.48, after gaining 8.16 points the previous day.

The market continued to enjoy lingering positive effects from a media report Monday that China’s government has decided to increase fiscal spending to support its economy, brokers said.

But investors refrained from active trading ahead of the full-fledged start of a corporate earnings reporting season in Japan this week, brokers noted.

The reluctance of the yen to weaken together with lower U.S. stock index futures in off-hours trading also weighed on the market, brokers said.

“A wait-and-see mood grew ahead of the release of earnings by some big companies later this week,” said an official at a bank-linked securities firm. Semiconductor-related Shin-Etsu Chemical and industrial robot producer Fanuc, both heavily weighted components of the Nikkei, are among the firms.

“It’s difficult for investors to boost buying” before the Bank of Japan’s policy-setting meeting next week that will confirm whether the central bank will keep its monetary policy unchanged, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co. There were reports Friday that the BOJ is considering making its long-term Japanese government bond yield target flexible.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,267 to 729 in the TSE’s first section, while 106 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.138 billion shares from 1.246 billion shares on Tuesday.

China-linked companies continued to attract purchases thanks to continuing positive effects from the report on China’s fresh economic stimulus measures. They included construction machinery maker Komatsu, Sumitomo Metal Mining, and Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal.

Murata Manufacturing climbed 1.36 percent after Nomura Securities Co. raised Tuesday its stock target price for the technology firm from ¥17,800 to ¥23,000, brokers said.

Other major winners included semiconductor-related Shin-Etsu Chemical and drug maker Eisai.

On the other hand, Yamato Holdings lost 1.69 percent a day after the parcel delivery company announced that it had overcharged corporate users of its moving service.

Fujitsu General slumped 2.74 percent a day after the electronics maker announced dismal consolidated earnings for April-June.

Among other major losers were automaker Mitsubishi and Hitachi High-Technologies.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average rose 90 points to end at 22,600.