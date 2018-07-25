Japan crafts new cybersecurity strategy for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

The government crafted a new cybersecurity strategy Wednesday as it steps up preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020.

During a meeting at the prime minister’s office, it also decided to introduce a five-stage index to classify the severity of cyberattacks to help people understand the magnitude of threats and take necessary action.

The five stages are based on how long it will take to recover, the size of the area affected as well as whether people were injured or forced to evacuate. The lowest level of 0 indicates “no impact” while the highest level of 4 implies an “extremely grave impact.”

In the draft strategy, the Cyber Security Strategy Headquarters, led by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, incorporated a plan to establish a new body aimed at securing effective coordination among government agencies, the Olympic organizing committee, municipalities and business operators in responding to cyberattacks.

“The likelihood of cyberattacks resulting in major economic losses is growing,” Suga said at the meeting, urging more efforts to be made to improve defenses.

The strategy, pending approval from the Cabinet, will be used as a cybersecurity guideline for the next three years. Among other points, it also states the need to hold training and drills on the assumption of cyberattacks causing massive power outages and disrupting financial services.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An elderly woman holds an umbrella to shield herself from sunlight as she walks along a street in Tokyo.
As Japan endures record heat wave, large population of elderly at highest risk
When heat waves strike the nation, it is Japan's large population of elderly people who suffer the most — a situation that can only get worse as the society grays. The aged are more...
A Filipino care worker assists an elderly resident at Eisei Hospital in Tokyo. Japan's move toward opening its doors to more foreign workers is widely seen as a must to better cope with an expected shrinkage in the working population.
Japan faces challenges as it moves to accept more foreign workers
Japan's move toward opening its doors to more foreign workers is widely seen as a must to better cope with an expected shrinkage in the working population. Potentially broadening the scope of no...
Princess Mako is briefed by a Brazilian official at the Museum of Zoology in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.
Princess Mako visits Brazilian zoology museum that's home to millions of specimens
Princess Mako, who began an official trip to Brazil last week, visited a zoology museum at the University of Sao Paulo on Tuesday that is home to more than 10 million specimens. The first child ...

, ,