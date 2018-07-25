Suicide bombings kill 38 in southern province: report

AP

DAMASCUS – A series of suicide bombings and attacks in southern Syria, including a motorcycle bomber who struck at a busy vegetable market, killed 38 people on Wednesday, state media reported, blaming Islamic State militants for the carnage.

The attacks, the worst in recent months, were reminiscent of the horrific violence by the Islamic State group that spread mayhem over the past years across the country, already ravaged by civil war.

Al-Ikhbariya state-run TV showed images from several locations in Sweida province and its capital, also called Sweida, where the bombers blew themselves up. The breakdown of the fatalities from the attacks was not immediately known.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks.

The rare attacks in Sweida and its capital, a predominantly Druze city, came amid a government offensive in the country’s south. Government forces are battling an affiliate of the Islamic State group near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and near the border with Jordan.

The Islamic State group has been largely defeated in Syria and Iraq, but still has pockets of territory it controls in eastern Syria and in the country’s south.

Since their offensive in June, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces have retaken territories controlled by the rebels along the Golan Heights frontier and are now fighting militants in the country’s southern tip.

The death toll, initially reported at 27, quickly climbed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported a series of suicide blasts and other attacks in Sweida.

The Observatory said the attacks in the province’s countryside and the capital killed 56 people, including 28 pro-government fighters, four attackers and 12 militants. The discrepancy in death tolls is common in the early hours of such large attacks.

Al-Ikhbariya said one of the attackers hit at a vegetable market in the city just after 5 a.m., a busy time for the merchants at the start of their day.

The bomber drove through the market on a motorcycle and there detonated his explosives, the TV station said. A second attacker hit in another busy square in the city. Two other attackers blew themselves up as they were chased by security forces, the TV said.

The city of Sweida has largely been spared most of the violence that Syrian cities have witnessed in the years since the conflict started in 2011.

For the southern offensive, government forces redeployed troops from Sweida province last month to attack rebels and IS-affiliate militants in the nearby provinces of Daraa and Quneitra.

The government is now in control of Daraa, but continues to battle the IS-affiliate militants in Quneitra.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. On Tuesday, ]the red planet will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years.
Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years, but dust storm to cloud close-up features
Now is the time to catch Mars in the night sky. Next week, the red planet is making its closest approach to Earth in 15 years. The two planets will be just 35.8 million miles (57.6...
An Afghan farmer harvests rose petals from a garden near Jalalabad in the Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar province in April.
Make perfume, not war: Afghan farmers switching from poppies to roses enjoy sweet smell of success
Standing in a field of roses in eastern Afghanistan, former poppy grower Mohammad Din Sapai quickly but carefully plucked delicate petals that will be turned into rose water and oils for sale aroun...
Twin sisters Jessica Ann Tyson (left) and Monica Sparks meet for an interview in Kentwood, Michigan, on July 21.
Identical twins run for U.S. office, but for rival parties
Twins Monica Sparks and Jessica Ann Tyson are identical in almost every way. The African-American sisters running for local office in the U.S. state of Michigan forged an unbreakable bond during...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A member of the Syrian security forces walks past a truck damaged in a suicide attack in the southern city of Sweida on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,