Japan and Germany agree to promote free trade, rules-based order

Kyodo

Foreign Minister Taro Kono agreed Wednesday with his German counterpart to promote free trade amid a rising protectionist tide, while supporting a rules-based international order.

During talks in Tokyo, Kono and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed the importance of closer economic ties just days after the signing of a free trade agreement between Japan and the European Union.

“The free, open and rules-based international order faces a serious challenge,” Kono said during a joint press briefing with Maas. “Closer cooperation between Japan and Germany, (countries) that share the same values such as democracy, and lead Asia and Europe … is taking on greater importance than ever.”

The signing earlier this month of the free trade deal, which covers about a third of the world’s economy, has been seen as symbolic of the concerted effort to counter the increasingly protectionist steps taken by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Maas, who chose Japan as the opening stop on his first Asian tour since taking the post in March, said that the free trade accord sends a “clear signal against protectionism.”

Apart from economic concerns, the two ministers said they will cooperate on issues related to climate change, working to ensure the Paris accord aimed at fighting global warming is implemented. Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement just months into his presidency.

They also discussed North Korea’s denuclearization and stressed the need for Pyongyang to dismantle all nuclear weapons and missile capabilities in a “complete, verifiable and irreversible” manner, a joint statement said.

In an apparent reference to China’s increased assertiveness in the region, the ministers expressed serious concern about the situation in the East and South China seas and opposed any unilateral action.

Photos

Foreign Minister Taro Kono shakes hands Wednesday with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas ahead of their meeting at the Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo. | KYODO

