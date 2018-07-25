Death Valley high of 51 degrees Celsius forecast as U.S. Southwest swelters
A hiker walks past a heat warning sign at dawn, Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona. Much of Arizona and parts of California, Arizona and Utah are under an excessive heat watch during a week that forecasters say could prove to be the hottest of the year. | AP

Death Valley high of 51 degrees Celsius forecast as U.S. Southwest swelters

AP

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Scorching heat radiated across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday, with the highest temperatures expected in California’s Death Valley during a week that forecasters say could prove to be the region’s hottest this year.

A high of 124 degrees (51 Celsius) was forecast in Death Valley and was expected to nudge up a few more degrees on Thursday as Arizona and parts of California, Utah and Nevada remained under an excessive heat warning. Highs up to 111 (44 Celsius) were expected Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Phoenix was also forecast to be among the hottest urban areas in the Southwest, with highs passing 100 (38 Celsius) by midmorning and hitting 113 (46 degrees) by early afternoon.

“The hottest weather of the year will persist the next several days with near record highs for many locations,” the National Weather Service in Phoenix said in its forecast. “After this period of hot and dry weather for the majority of the area, better moisture will arrive back into the region late in the week.”

In California, power grid operators called for cutbacks in electricity usage as parts of the U.S. Southwest dealt with another day of scorching heat.

With triple-digit temperatures forecast across the region, the California Independent System Operator Corp. urged people to ease off blasting air conditioners or using washing machines or other appliances during the peak power usage times of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also urged people to stay out of the sun.

“When temperatures are high, even a few hours of exertion may cause severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county’s interim health officer.

Children, the elderly and pets shouldn’t be left in homes without air conditioning or in cars even with open windows because temperatures can quickly soar to life-threatening levels, he said.

Phoenix on Monday recorded a sweltering 115 degrees (46 Celsius), breaking the previous record for the day, according to the weather service office.

With some of the highest Southwest temperatures over the next few days expected in Phoenix, officials cautioned people to stay hydrated and take advantage of cooler indoor buildings.

“Nationwide, heat is the #1 heat-related killer,” the weather service in Phoenix said on its website.

“Another very hot day is in store for Arizona with high temps at or above record levels,” the weather service office in Tucson said in a tweet. “Drink plenty of water and limit your time outside.”

Maricopa County public health officials say 155 people died in the Phoenix area last year from heat-caused illnesses such as heat stroke.

Spokeswoman Jeanene Fowler said Tuesday there have been five confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County this year, with the cause of another 34 deaths still under investigation.

“The numbers are definitely under what they were at the same time last year, so that’s a positive sign,” Fowler said.

Elsewhere in the western U.S., the hot, sunny weather prompted officials to raise the fire danger at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming to a high ranking for the first time this year.

The high ranking comes after lightning sparked the first wildfire of the season near Yellowstone. No special restrictions were placed on campfires at the park.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Elbert "Big Man" Howard, deputy minister of information for the Black Panther Party, speaks at a sidewalk news conference in Washington in 1970. Howard, who was one of the six founding members of the Black Panther Party, has died at age 80. His wife, Carole Hyams, said Howard died Monday in Santa Rosa, California, after a long illness.
Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert 'Big Man' Howard dies at 80
Elbert "Big Man" Howard, a co-founder of the Black Panther Party who served as newspaper editor, information officer and logistics genius behind the group's popular social programs, has died at age...
Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish flames during a wildfire at the village of Kineta, near Athens, on Tuesday. Raging wildfires killed 74 people including small children in Greece, devouring homes and forests as terrified residents fled to the sea to escape the flames, authorities said Tuesday.
In mourning, Greece hunts for more victims as wildfires kill at least 74, send survivors into the...
Greece was in mourning Tuesday following some of the worst wildfires this century, with fears the toll — at least 74 dead and 187 injured so far — could rise, as rescuers search for people trapped ...
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. On Tuesday, ]the red planet will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years.
Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years but dust storm to cloud close-up features
Now's the time to catch Mars in the night sky. Next week, the red planet is making its closest approach to Earth in 15 years. The two planets will be just 35.8 million miles (57.6 million km)...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A hiker walks past a heat warning sign at dawn, Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona. Much of Arizona and parts of California, Arizona and Utah are under an excessive heat watch during a week that forecasters say could prove to be the hottest of the year. | AP A jet approaches over downtown Phoenix, Arizona, early Tuesday, as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. | AP

, , , , ,