U.S. urges judge to allow fast deportations of reunited migrant families in snub to ACLU
Edvin Cazun (right), of Guatemala, hugs his son, Samuel, at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as they reunite after being separated about a month ago at the southern border after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States, Monday in Hebron, Kentucky. Edvin said they were separated at the 'detention' and he spent 15 days without knowing anything about his son. | AP

/

U.S. urges judge to allow fast deportations of reunited migrant families in snub to ACLU

Reuters

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – The U.S. government urged a federal judge on Tuesday to allow the quick deportation of immigrant parents once they are reunited with their children, rejecting a request by a civil rights group that said parents needed time to assess legal options.

The government is facing a Thursday court-ordered deadline to reunite around 2,500 migrant children that officials separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexican border as part of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” toward illegal immigration.

President Donald Trump ended the family separation practice in late June after video footage of children sitting in cages and audio of wailing kids sparked international outrage.

U.S. Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego, who ordered last month that the government had to reunite the children, will consider the request to delay deportations at a Tuesday hearing.

The request was made by the American Civil Liberties Union, which has argued that parents facing final removal orders should not be deported for at least a week after being reunited with their children.

The rights group said the time was necessary for the parents to consider the legal options for their children, who might be better off remaining in the United States to pursue asylum. Most of the parents fled violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Parents with a final order of removal already get 48 hours to decide if they want to be reunified and return home as a family, or leave their child in the United States, the government said in a court filing on Tuesday.

The government also said Sabraw lacks the authority to block the government from carrying out a removal order.

David Jennings, a Department of Homeland Security official, said housing families costs the government $319 per person daily.

“Each additional day delay in removal would not only deplete limited taxpayer resources, but they also extend aliens’ time in detention,” Jennings said in a court filing.

As of Monday, at least 879 parents had been reunited, according to a joint Monday court filing by the government and the ACLU. However, another 463 parents have been deported without their children, and it was unclear when those families will be reunited.

The government reunited children under five earlier this month, although it missed a court-ordered deadline for doing so.

The reunification process has been marred by disarray within government agencies and difficulty tracking adults and children in detention.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Indigenous peoples known as "Lumads" display their message during a rally to protest the killings of Lumads, including that of their leader, Emerito "Emok" Samarca, during a rally near the Presidential Palace in Manila in 2015. The watchdog group Global Witness said Tuesday killings of land and environmental activists rose again in 2017, as Mexico and the Philippines registered worrying increases in such murders and Brazil saw the most deaths ever registered in a single country.
2017 saw spike in slayings of activists trying to protect land, especially in Brazil: Global Witness
Killings of land and environmental activists rose in 2017 as Mexico and the Philippines registered worrying increases in such murders and Brazil saw the most ever registered in a single country, a ...
Smoke rises near Pinoche Peak on the east flank of the Ferguson Fire looking toward Chowchilla Mountain in this Yosemite Fire and Aviation photo from California released on social media on Monday.
Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle huge wildfire
The heart of Yosemite National Park, where throngs of tourists are awe-struck by cascading waterfalls and towering granite features like El Capitan and Half Dome, will be closed as firefighters try...
With storm clouds on the horizon, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Richard Ross, the agent in charge of the area just below the Quebec border, poses for a portrait in a field where people entering the United States illegally from Canada have been apprehended, in Derby Line, Vermont, July 10. While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada.
Amid Mexico border crackdown, more foreigners seen being trafficked into U.S. from Canada
While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Edvin Cazun (right), of Guatemala, hugs his son, Samuel, at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as they reunite after being separated about a month ago at the southern border after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States, Monday in Hebron, Kentucky. Edvin said they were separated at the 'detention' and he spent 15 days without knowing anything about his son. | AP

, , , , , , ,