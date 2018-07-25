‘Crime against biodiversity’: 2,700 scientists warn Trump’s U.S.-Mexico wall may doom 1,000 threatened species
The border fence on the U.S.-Mexico border ends abruptly near the town limit of Del Rio, Texas, in 2017. More than 1,000 species of animals would face serious threats to their survival if President Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico is built, scientists warned on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

/

‘Crime against biodiversity’: 2,700 scientists warn Trump’s U.S.-Mexico wall may doom 1,000 threatened species

Miami AFP-JIJI

More than 1,000 species of animals would face serious threats to their survival if U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico is built, scientists warned on Tuesday.

Iconic creatures such as the Peninsular Bighorn sheep, Mexican gray wolf and the Sonoran pronghorn antelope — all of which are already endangered — would see their populations dangerously fragmented by a wall, said the letter published in the journal BioScience.

Jaguars (panthera onca) and ocelots (leopardus pardalis) would be among the species that would have “residual U.S. populations” covering 7,800 sq. miles (20,000 sq. km) or less, raising their risk of dying off completely in the United States.

More than 2,700 global scientists signed on to the letter by lead author Robert Peters of Defenders of Wildlife, a conservation group.

The letter details threats to biodiversity along the 2,000-mile (3,200-km) US-Mexico border, which Trump wants to wall off in an effort to stop the flow of illegal migrants.

“Fence and wall construction over the past decade and efforts by the Trump administration to complete a continuous border ‘wall’ threaten some of the continent’s most biologically diverse regions,” said the letter.

“Already-built sections of the wall are reducing the area, quality, and connectivity of plant and animal habitats and are compromising more than a century of binational investment in conservation,” it added, lamenting that “political and media attention … often understate or misrepresent the harm done to biodiversity.”

When populations of animals are fragmented, they have a harder time finding mates, food, water and safe habitat, and face higher risks of extinction.

“Cut off like this, the bighorn and other animals and plants will become zombie species — populations that are demographically and genetically doomed,” said co-author and Stanford University biologist Rodolfo Dirzo.

The border region includes more than 1,000 animals and over 400 plants.

A total of 62 of these species are “already listed as Critically Endangered, Endangered, or Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature,” said the letter.

Co-author and Stanford University professor of biology Paul Ehrlich said in a statement that the wall, and “the accompanying construction and maintenance infrastructure, would be a crime against biodiversity.”

The letter urged U.S. officials to identify species at risk from the wall construction, design barriers that allow wildlife to pass through as much as possible, and purchase or restore replacement habitat when environmental harm is inevitable.

As it stands, a U.S. law passed in 2005 gives the Department of Homeland Security authority to waive protections such as the Endangered Species Act if they are deemed to be factors in slowing the wall’s construction.

Trump’s wall has still not secured major financing. A bill that would have included $25 billion to fund it failed last month in the House of Representatives.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Indigenous peoples known as "Lumads" display their message during a rally to protest the killings of Lumads, including that of their leader, Emerito "Emok" Samarca, during a rally near the Presidential Palace in Manila in 2015. The watchdog group Global Witness said Tuesday killings of land and environmental activists rose again in 2017, as Mexico and the Philippines registered worrying increases in such murders and Brazil saw the most deaths ever registered in a single country.
2017 saw spike in slayings of activists trying to protect land, especially in Brazil: Global Witness
Killings of land and environmental activists rose in 2017 as Mexico and the Philippines registered worrying increases in such murders and Brazil saw the most ever registered in a single country, a ...
Smoke rises near Pinoche Peak on the east flank of the Ferguson Fire looking toward Chowchilla Mountain in this Yosemite Fire and Aviation photo from California released on social media on Monday.
Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle huge wildfire
The heart of Yosemite National Park, where throngs of tourists are awe-struck by cascading waterfalls and towering granite features like El Capitan and Half Dome, will be closed as firefighters try...
With storm clouds on the horizon, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Richard Ross, the agent in charge of the area just below the Quebec border, poses for a portrait in a field where people entering the United States illegally from Canada have been apprehended, in Derby Line, Vermont, July 10. While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada.
Amid Mexico border crackdown, more foreigners seen being trafficked into U.S. from Canada
While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The border fence on the U.S.-Mexico border ends abruptly near the town limit of Del Rio, Texas, in 2017. More than 1,000 species of animals would face serious threats to their survival if President Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico is built, scientists warned on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,