/

Judge orders immediate release of immigrant held after NYC Army base pizza delivery

AP

NEW YORK – A judge on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

“Although he stayed in the United States unlawfully and is currently subject to a final order of removal, he has otherwise been a model citizen,” U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty wrote of Pablo Villavicencio.

The Manhattan judge said Villavicencio, who was being held at a New Jersey lockup, can remain in the United States while he exhausts his right to try to gain legal status. Villavicencio applied to stay in the U.S. after he married a U.S. citizen, with whom he has two young girls.

The judge cited those children and said they are U.S. citizens.

“He has no criminal history,” the judge wrote. “He has paid his taxes. And he has worked diligently to provide for his family.”

The U.S. government, which had wanted the case moved to New Jersey, did not immediately comment on the judge’s action.

Attorney Gregory Copeland, representing Villavicencio, said his lawyers expected him to be released Tuesday night. Villavicencio’s wife said she was home in Hempstead waiting for a car to take her to the detention center, where she would meet with him and lawyers.

The judge ruled after hearing arguments earlier Tuesday, when he put a government lawyer on the spot over the effort by immigration authorities to enforce a 2010 deportation order. He questioned the need to detain and quickly deport Villavicencio, who’s 35 years old.

“Well, the powerful are doing what they want, and the poor are suffering what they must,” the judge said after hearing Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Cordaro defend the government’s actions.

“I mean, is there any concept of justice here or are we just doing this because we want to?” the judge asked. “Why do we want to enforce the order? It makes no difference in terms of the larger issues facing the country.”

Cordaro argued for the case to be transferred to New Jersey because Villavicencio is detained there. He said legal precedent dictated that New Jersey was the proper venue, an argument the judge rejected.

Cordaro said Villavicencio would still be able to pursue his application to become a legal U.S. resident after he is deported.

The case has attracted widespread attention amid a crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump on illegal immigration. Trump, a Republican, has said his policies are designed to keep the country safe.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said the federal government has “cruelly” kept Villavicencio from his wife, Sandra Chica, and two daughters “for no legitimate reason.”

Villavicencio was arrested on June 1 while making a delivery to the garrison in Fort Hamilton. When he arrived at Fort Hamilton, guards requested identification, and he produced a city identification card. A background check showed he had been ordered to leave the United States in 2010 but stayed.

Villavicencio’s two girls, ages 2 and 4, played with toys on Tuesday as courtroom spectators around them observed the legal arguments. Villavicencio was not in court.

Another judge had already temporarily blocked his deportation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Indigenous peoples known as "Lumads" display their message during a rally to protest the killings of Lumads, including that of their leader, Emerito "Emok" Samarca, during a rally near the Presidential Palace in Manila in 2015. The watchdog group Global Witness said Tuesday killings of land and environmental activists rose again in 2017, as Mexico and the Philippines registered worrying increases in such murders and Brazil saw the most deaths ever registered in a single country.
2017 saw spike in slayings of activists trying to protect land, especially in Brazil: Global Witness
Killings of land and environmental activists rose in 2017 as Mexico and the Philippines registered worrying increases in such murders and Brazil saw the most ever registered in a single country, a ...
Smoke rises near Pinoche Peak on the east flank of the Ferguson Fire looking toward Chowchilla Mountain in this Yosemite Fire and Aviation photo from California released on social media on Monday.
Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle huge wildfire
The heart of Yosemite National Park, where throngs of tourists are awe-struck by cascading waterfalls and towering granite features like El Capitan and Half Dome, will be closed as firefighters try...
With storm clouds on the horizon, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Richard Ross, the agent in charge of the area just below the Quebec border, poses for a portrait in a field where people entering the United States illegally from Canada have been apprehended, in Derby Line, Vermont, July 10. While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada.
Amid Mexico border crackdown, more foreigners seen being trafficked into U.S. from Canada
While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pablo Villavicencio's wife, Sandra Chica, and their two daughters leave federal court after a hearing on his release Tuesday in New York. Villavicencio, a pizza delivery man, was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after making a catering delivery to Fort Hamilton Army Base last month in New York. | AP Protesters rally outside federal court calling for the release of Pablo Villavicencio, who was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after making a catering delivery to Fort Hamilton Army Base last month, Tuesday in New York. | AP

, , , , , , ,