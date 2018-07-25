Offering no evidence, Trump says Russia this time will back Democrats in midterm election
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he addresses the Veteran's of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri. | AP

/

Offering no evidence, Trump says Russia this time will back Democrats in midterm election

Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes Russia will work hard to sway November U.S. congressional elections toward Democrats and not his fellow Republicans, but provided no evidence to back up his assertion.

American intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. election with a campaign of propaganda and hacking to disparage Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, and aid Trump’s candidacy, and that Moscow is now targeting the Nov. 6 congressional races.

“I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!” the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

Putin himself acknowledged he wanted Trump to win the 2016 presidential race during a joint news conference with Trump after their July 16 summit in Helsinki. Putin denied meddling in the election.

Trump’s summit performance drew a fierce backlash in the United States after he shied away from blaming the Russian leader for the election interference. Critics accused Trump of siding with Russia over his own country by failing to so.

Democrats are seeking to take control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the November elections from the Republicans. Wresting control of either or both chambers could allow Democrats to derail or stall much of Trump’s policy agenda, while ushering in more aggressive congressional oversight and investigation of his administration.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A warplane carries out a bombing run above Syria near the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Tuesday.
Israel downs allegedly intruding Syrian jet as Assad's forces reach Golan
Israel shot down a Syrian fighter jet it said had breached its airspace on Tuesday while advancing Syrian government forces retaking territory from rebels reached the Golan Heights frontier for the...
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan addresses reporters following a weekly Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
GOP's Paul Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull critics' security clearances
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is dismissing President Donald Trump's threat to revoke the security clearances of six former top national security and intelligence officials who have been criti...
Image Not Available
Saudi-led coalition forces Red Cross plane to land after it flies over Yemen war zone
A Saudi-led coalition battling in Yemen on Tuesday said it forced a Red Cross plane to land in southern Saudi Arabia after it veered off course to fly over a military operation area in Yemen. Th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he addresses the Veteran's of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri. | AP

, , ,