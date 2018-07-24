Japan aims to make all new passenger cars electric by 2050: panel report

The government is aiming to make all new passenger cars electric by 2050, an economy ministry panel said Tuesday, amid intensifying competition in the global shift to green cars.

The panel, which included leaders of major automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co., also said in its report that a new industry entity will be set up by next March under which automakers will collaborate in the joint procurement of cobalt, an essential resource in manufacturing batteries that power electrified cars.

It is rare for rival carmakers to join hands to procure rare metals. The initiative comes at a time when Chinese counterparts are taking the lead in securing the scarce resource.

Competition for developing electrification technology has also been heating up in response to stricter emissions regulations worldwide.

The panel, set up by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, in April to discuss ways to spread the use of electric vehicles, including hybrids, also set a target to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas of a single passenger vehicle by 90 percent by 2050 compared with 2010 levels.

“Japan would like to contribute to achieve zero emissions on a global scale by spreading electric vehicles worldwide. That’s a goal only Japan, home to the top level of the auto industry, can set,” economy minister Hiroshige Seko said during the panel meeting.