Tokyo stocks rebound amid thin trading

Stocks bounced back Tuesday thanks to a wave of buybacks, though active trading was held in check ahead of the full-fledged start of a corporate earnings reporting season in Japan.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 113.49 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 22,510.48 after plunging 300.89 points Monday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, advanced 8.16 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,746.86. It lost 6.28 points Monday.

Both indexes finished higher for the first time in four market days.

Investors took heart from a halt to the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, as well as brisk Chinese stocks reflecting a media report Monday that China’s government decided to increase fiscal spending to support the country’s economy, brokers said.

The market has largely digested a Jiji Press report on Friday that the Bank of Japan is considering making its long-term Japanese government bond yield target flexible, they said.

“Thin trading was the main characteristic of Tuesday’s session,” an official at a bank-linked brokerage said.

An official at a major securities firm said some investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the BOJ’s Policy Board meeting next week.

But the market consensus is that the bank will keep its monetary policy unchanged at the two-day meeting that starts Monday, with no new action or adjustment to the current regime to be decided for now, brokers said.

“Trading is expected to become active tomorrow and later following earnings reports from many major companies,” the bank-affiliated brokerage official said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,443 to 564 on the first section, while 96 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.246 billion shares from 1.399 billion Monday.

China-linked issues were buoyant following the report on China’s fresh economic stimulus measures, with major gainers including industrial robot producer Fanuc and construction machinery makers Komatsu and Hitachi Construction.

Oil wholesaler Showa Shell Sekiyu gained 2.03 percent after releasing on Monday an upward revision to its consolidated earnings forecast for January-June.

Among other winners were semiconductor-related Shin-Etsu Chemical and daily goods manufacturer Kao.

By contrast, Hitachi Chemical sagged 3.19 percent a day after announcing sharp year-on-year falls in group profits for April-June.

Eisai slumped 1.87 percent as Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd. lowered its investment rating on the drug maker.

Also on the minus side were clothing retailer Fast Retailing and electronics giant Sony.