Taiwan to cease employing North Koreans on fishing boats

AP

BEIJING – Taiwan says it will stop employing North Korean workers on its fishing boats in compliance with U.N. sanctions on such contracts.

The foreign ministry said in a notice Tuesday that the last three North Koreans working on Taiwanese vessels would be put to shore at convenient ports by the end of the month and no others would be employed.

Taiwan is barred from the United Nations because China objects to the island participating in world bodies.

But the foreign ministry noted the self-governing democracy “consistently and actively adheres to international actions as a responsible member of international society.”

It said that included complying with U.N. sanctions imposed on North Korea over its weapons programs. The sanctions include a requirement that countries not renew contracts for North Koreans working abroad.

