Dollar firmer around ¥111.20 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was firmer around ¥111.20 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday as a risk-off mood receded somewhat after a halt to Chinese yuan selling.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.19-20, up from ¥110.96-97 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1696-1697, down from $1.1731-1732, and at ¥130.07-07, down from ¥130.18-20.

The dollar rose from around ¥111.30 to around ¥111.50 in the early morning.

The greenback dropped to levels around ¥111.10 in midmorning trading, after the yuan’s weakening fueled investor concerns over capital flights from developing economies, and dollar selling by Japanese exporters, traders said.

As the yuan selling ran its course in the afternoon, the dollar moved back to around ¥111.30.

After briefly rising above ¥111.40 in the late afternoon, the dollar dropped to around ¥111.20, reflecting the euro’s fall against the yen due to profit-taking, traders said.

“The dollar was on an upward trend due to the brisk U.S. economy and continuing expectations for interest rate hikes (by the Federal Reserve),” an official at a Japanese bank said.

“But its topside has become heavy due to U.S. President (Donald) Trump’s remarks warning against a stronger dollar and the BOJ’s possible adjustment of its YCC policy,” the official said, referring to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control.

“There is no denying that Trump’s remarks may trigger competitive devaluation of currencies,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are scheduled to hold talks Wednesday in Washington.

Many market players are waiting to see the outcome of the summit, the margin trading firm official said.